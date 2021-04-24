Bavaria’s party has to wait | German League

Bayern Munich were three points and 90 minutes away from their 9th symphony in the Bundesliga. By beating Mainz – a mission that seemed accessible against an opponent who was lost in the table – Bayern conquered the German League for the ninth time in a row and proved that this competition, when it is born, is not for everyone.

Fate is unlikely to be confirmed anytime soon, but Bayern will have to wait at least a few more hours.

The 1: 2 defeat against Mainz this Saturday prevents the formation of Hansi Flick from winning the 31st championship in its history. This message could arrive this Sunday. Please RB Leipzig – a defeat of the German team Oriental against Stuttgart will allow Bayern to have the party on the sofa.

If Leipzig does not cooperate, the Bayern party at home against Borussia Mönchengladbach can only take place at home in two weeks (the championship ends in the meantime).

Only Mainz gave first half

On this Saturday the scene was ready: An accessible game against a team in difficulty at the table, Joshua Kimmich, the team’s “boss”, back to “eleven”, and the best player in the world, Robert Lewandowski, also back to the Munich team .

In this context, not even the most optimistic enemy of Bavaria expected that there would be no Bavarian dance and no Bavarian beer at the end of the 90 minutes. But there wasn’t.

Mainz interrupted the Bayern party and did it quickly. A goal at 3 ‘(Burkardt), a ball on the post at 10’, a great opportunity at 16 ‘, another ball on the post at 18’ and a new goal at 37 ‘(Qualon).

In 45 minutes of football, Mainz, which had sunk in the fight for consistency, scored a 2-0 win against Bayern Munich, which is just ahead of the German championship team. And it could have been more from a team that changed coach in January and handed the team over to Bo Svensson (41). In the last seven games he has not lost and won five of them.

In the second part, there was no turning point that had to be epic. Bayern continued to dominate the game territorially – which they had already done in the first half despite conceding goals – but there was too much indolence and drowsiness for those who wanted to become champions.

Mainz smiled, who still suffered a Lewandowski goal in the “Rabatten”, but gained momentum in the fight for consistency. They are five points above Cologne, two games less.

Haaland doubles

There was also a European duel this Saturday. Wolfsburg, third, got Borussia Dortmund, fifth, and lost 2-0. Courtesy of Erling Haaland, who scored twice and scored 25 goals in 25 Bundesliga games (37 in 38 games in all competitions).

In the fight for the Golden Boot, which is destined for the top scorer of the European Championship, the Norwegian prevailed against Bayer Lerverkusen against André Silva (24 goals), who will play this Saturday.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo soon followed with 25 goals, both behind Robert Lewandowski, whose 36 goals will barely be enough to win the Golden Shoe.