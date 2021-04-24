ASEAN receives the military junta and sets out a plan to end the Burma crisis in Asia

For the first time since taking power in Burma in early February, General Min Aung Hlaing attended a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the head of a military coup that overthrew the civilian government. This Saturday, the leader of the military junta in Jakarta, Indonesia, received a five-point plan from the rest of the organization to end the crisis in his country. However, it is not yet known whether it will be implemented.

At a meeting attended by some heads of state and government as well as several foreign ministers, representatives of the remaining nine ASEAN countries – Brunei, Cambodia, Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – asked the Burmese army for guarantees will the Curb repression of civilians who took to the streets to protest the coup that killed more than 700 people and will free the “political prisoner”.

The five points of the plan presented to Min Aung Hlaing, who met protests in Jakarta, are: an end to violence; constructive dialogue between military and civilian leaders; the appointment of an ASEAN special envoy to facilitate negotiations; a proposal to visit the envoy and his delegation to Burma in the near future; and the entry of humanitarian aid into the country.

However, the statement on the plan made no reference to the release of the “political prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi, 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner and de facto Burmese leader; Win Myint, President of Burma; several state governors; and members of the National League for Democracy Party.

ASEAN is an organization of an essentially economic nature, in which the principle of non-interference by its members in each other’s internal affairs prevails. In this sense, only the nine countries that have analyzed the situation in Burma will have to wait for Min Aung Hlaing’s reaction to what was discussed and proposed at the Jakarta Summit.

Muhyiddin Yassi, Prime Minister of Malaysia, was nonetheless optimistic, saying that the meeting “exceeded expectations” and that the head of the Burmese military junta “did not reject what was presented to him”.

“We tried not to blame your side too much [do conflito] Because we don’t care who is causing it, we just emphasize that the violence must stop. For him, it’s the other side that’s causing the problems. But he agreed that the violence must stop, ”he told reporters, quoted by Reuters.

More cautiously, the Singapore Prime Minister announced that the general said he would consider the five points as he considered them “useful”. However, Lee Hsien Loong warned that there was still a long way to go, “because it is one thing to say that violence ends and political prisoners are released, it is another thing to do so.”

Both the Burmese parallel government – made up of political, civil and ethnic leaders who were not imprisoned during and after the coup – as well as the UN Representation in the Asian country welcomed ASEAN’s intervention in the process and declared that the summit was “encouraging Sign “give to the solution of the crisis.

The protests against the military junta, which took power for fraud in the November elections in which the National League for Democracy was won and left the army-affiliated Solidarity and Development Party of the Union with a reduced representation in the Union Assembly , were in the country practically every day.

The military, which ruled Burma under a dictatorship between 1962 and 2011, are still unwilling to return power to the political leaders responsible for the democratic transition, led by Suu Kyi, and will not allow new elections for a year.