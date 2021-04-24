Antifoaming Agents Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2018 to 2028

Antifoaming Agent Market Outlook:

Antifoaming agents or defoamers are chemical additives meant for limiting the formation of foam or to remove the foam that has already formed. Antifoaming agents work by adhering to the surface of the foam bubbles and weakening & destabilising them, due to which they ultimately collapse.

Antifoaming agents hinder the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. The properties of antifoaming agents abolish the formation of foam instantly as well as prevent it from forming again. Foam impedes industrial procedures by distorting the surfaces of product coatings. Foam can either be an integral and vital part of a process, or it can be an unwanted side effect. Foam generation is a source of a variety of costly and time-consuming issues, which include loss of product, environmental pollution and product contamination. Each antifoaming agent is specially designed for individual applications in the global market. Numerous antifoaming agents are available in the global market.

Some of the frequently used agents are polydimethylsiloxanes, insoluble oils and certain alcohols. There are numerous applications of antifoaming agents. The demand for antifoaming agents is on the rise, owing to which the number of vendors entering the antifoaming agents market is also increasing.

Optimised foam control and reduction in process costs can be achieved by the usage of antifoaming agents:

There are several applications of antifoaming agents. The demand for antifoaming agents is expected to grow in the coming years. Overwhelming development of the packaged food industry, pharmaceuticals industry and textile industry is estimated to drive the antifoaming agents market across the globe. To compliment this soaring demand, several new players are foraying in the antifoaming agents market. These companies are focusing on investments to develop new and advanced production facilities for antifoaming agents to expand their businesses.

The global antifoaming agents market is mainly driven by continuously expanding applications industries and increasing demand from emerging economies. Moreover, environmental distresses & regulatory policies regarding the release of effluents through different industries as well as control on VOC emissions is another factor supporting the growth of the antifoaming agents market. However, limited awareness regarding the product and projected reverse trends is expected to hamper the growth of the antifoaming agents market. Moreover, innovations in the composition and performance of defoamers is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the antifoaming agents market.

A boom in the agriculture industry in some of the developing economies spread across the APEJ region is expected to expedite the expansion of the global antifoaming agents market. Some of the world’s best-known brewers use antifoaming agents in their products to keep the quality of the goods intact. Thus, the rapid expansion of the brewery and beverages industry is expected to positively impact the value and volume of the antifoaming agents market in the coming future. These factors are expected to not only boost the antifoaming agents market, but also impact the present and future marketing strategies of the companies operating in the antifoaming agents market.

Antifoaming Agents Market – Market Segmentation:

By type, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

Oil Based

Water Based

Silicone Based

Non-Silicone Based

Alkyl Based

Polymer Based

By application, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Water Treatment

Detergents

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Others

By function, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

Emulsifier

Thickener

Stabilizer

Texturizer

Others

By region, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

APEJ

MEA

Japan

Global Antifoaming Agents Market – Key Players:

The key market players operating in the global antifoaming agents market include Levaco Chemicals, Jiangsu Jiahua Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries, BASF, ZILIBON CHEMICAL, PennWhite, Air Products, Sanco Industries Inc., Kemira Oyj, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Elementis Plc, Ashland Inc., Dow Consumer Solutions, Ecological Laboratories Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Ecolab, TRANS-CHEMCO INC., COVENTYA India Pvt. Ltd., Elkay Chemicals Private Limited, HiMedia, K.K. Chempro India Pvt. Ltd., AB Specialty Silicones, Barth-Haas Group, Performance Chemicals LLC and Merck & Co.

Key Developments in the Global Antifoaming Agents Market:

The antifoaming agent market is expected to register significant growth in the coming years. Lucrative growth of various industries, such as the pharmaceutical industry, packaged food industry and textile industry, is expected to boost the overall antifoaming agents market across the globe. In 2015, Air Products, a key player in the market added two new defoamers to its portfolio of defoamers to increase its reach in the global market. The two products are oil-based defoamers and are effective foam control additives for use in a variety of applications, including architectural coatings.

Opportunities for Antifoaming Agent Participants:

Owing to its widespread applications, the antifoaming agents market is expected to register significant growth in the foreseeable future. The global antifoaming agents market is driven by a constant increase in application industries and an upsurge in demand from evolving economies. In addition, environmental concerns and governing guidelines regarding toxic emissions through certain industries is another factor supporting the growth of the market. In terms of region, APEJ and MEA are rapidly evolving regions, owing to which they are likely to attract investments from investors. These regions are likely to shape the fate of the antifoaming agents market in the coming years.

Brief Approach to Research:

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of product segments included in this study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of the value generated over a pre-defined period. Statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated & synthesised at a global scale to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report:

An overview of the global Antifoaming Agent market including background and advancement.

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Antifoaming Agent market and its potential.

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends.

Detailed value chain analysis of the Antifoaming Agent market.

The cost structure of the Antifoaming Agent and segments covered in the study.

In-depth pricing analysis, by crucial Antifoaming Agent segments, regions and by major market participants.

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario.

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants.

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

