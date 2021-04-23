Why don’t we take the train anymore? | megaphone

When the government announces the new National Railroad Plan, ink spills over lines that are missing from the map. However, the discussion about routes can distract us from the reasons that ultimately make Portugal one of the European countries where the train is less used.

This discussion is important as we see rail transport revitalized around the world. Passengers who reduce CO2 emissions are growing in Europe. The United States launches new plans as China expands what is already the world’s largest network of high-speed rail lines. The sale in rail transport, more than the competitiveness in industry and services, puts the country on the verge of technological development.

In the meantime, Portugal managed to reopen maintenance workshops and order new trains. However, the daily life of passengers continues to be a headache: to traverse the Lisbon or Porto metropolitan area, every time you change your transport, a train or bus should be ready with no hassle or long waits. And to travel inland in sparsely populated areas, train and bus should complement each other: when you leave the train station, a bus will take you to the destination village or village with a single ticket.

The complaints are repeated: it is difficult to change the means of transport. There is no parking to leave the car and the bus stops are far away. People with limited mobility are practically excluded from rail transport, as travel rarely begins and ends at stops.

Transport interfaces are missing more than just stations. It is incomprehensible that thinly scattered cities like Beja have the bus and train stations in different areas, sometimes miles away. How about a single interface between the train station and bus station connected to city bus stops and synchronized timetables, shops and travel services such as car or bike rental? There would perhaps be more passengers and new visitors to stimulate tourism both on the coast and inland.

The next steps to increase rail traffic in Portugal must also be carried out in terms of urban policy. With tax incentives, for example, to establish companies and jobs near transport interfaces and to contribute to more competitive and sustainable mobility that is less dependent on the car.

Of all the measures I have mentioned, none concern the construction of railroad lines. Of course, this does not mean that new compounds should not be investigated. In order to integrate several transport systems, it is certainly necessary to connect the national airports with each other. Perhaps the most populous cities on the other side of the border with hundreds of thousands of residents have yet to be linked. Millions of medium and long haul rail passengers traveling through Seville each year may also be interested in using Portuguese airports. However, before thinking about new lines, before and after boarding the train, think about integration with other networks and the travel experience.

The National Railway Plan provides an opportunity to reflect on these issues and propose new ideas. The recovery from the pandemic will show how Portugal relies on air and road transport to receive visitors from the rest of Europe. But it doesn’t have to be that way. With more and better mobility inside and outside the borders, rail transport will offer all transport companies new opportunities. And for visitors who prefer sustainable, low-emission travel, there are new reasons to visit Portugal.