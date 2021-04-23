Vasco Lourenço: “As long as you declare that you agree to the appeal, everyone is welcome to the parade on April 25th.” Interview

After the meeting on Friday there was a trend reversal. Now everyone can participate …

It’s not a complete turnaround. This parade is organized by a sponsorship commission and anyone who agrees to the call for a demonstration can take part provided that the sanitary conditions are observed. As long as they declare that they agree to the call, they are welcome. If you disagree, you will celebrate wherever you want …

Has the solution been found peaceful?

It didn’t start out very peaceful, but it ended amicably and there was no opposition. It was a proposal from the 25 de Abril Association that was widely debated. At first the support wasn’t immediate, but then all organizations agreed.

And who did not support immediately?

It’s easy to see when I say it wasn’t consensual at first … There were people who thought it was a failure to change everything … but everything was approved by consensus … There were several organizations who asked to participate and now everyone has the opportunity to participate if they accept the rules.

The liberal initiative can now participate …

As long as the Liberal Initiative thinks it approves the call … There was a debate that lasted a few hours … I don’t want to go into who was in this or that position. In the end, the four main parties, the PS, the PCP, the Left Bloc and the Free, accepted. Some did not accept it from the start, but in the end we reached a consensus that is fundamental.

Has the 25 de Abril Association admitted to canceling the parade?

We never explain that. But everything was open. If people or organizations want to reach an agreement, everyone has to give up something and everyone has to take responsibility for the measures they have decided. There was a clarification of Livre’s stance, PS, everything became clear. Everyone has the right and freedom to celebrate April 25th. Anyone who feels good with this spirit is welcome, whoever is not comfortable will celebrate elsewhere.

Do you think the Liberal Initiative will participate?

I sent the message to João Cotrim de Figueiredo. He now has to accept whether he wants to celebrate openly or whether he wants to go there to break the consensus within the funding committee. They will do what they want. Your posture will lead to readings.