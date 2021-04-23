Two accidents cause nine injuries and cut A1 and A29 | Accidents

A collision between a heavy commercial vehicle and an automobile this Friday caused five injuries, including two in severe condition, and forced the shortening of the south-north direction of the A1 motorway, Lusa said.

The collision occurred in the Cartaxo area in the municipality of Santarém, and the wounded were still in both vehicles, a source from the District Assistance Command (CDOS) in Lisbon said.

The alarm was given at 8:49 p.m. and there are 30 staff and 13 cars from the Lisbon and Cartaxo firefighters and two INEM medical emergency and resuscitation vehicles (VMER) and relief and rescue work is ongoing. one of the seriously injured.

The same source added that the road towards Lisbon-Porto is cut and traffic is only possible on the side.

Another traffic accident on the A29, which connects Porto to Aveiro, caused four injuries to Lusa, according to a source from CDOS do Porto, who are being treated on the spot.

This motorway is also closed to traffic in the region of Vila Nova de Gaia in the south-north direction.