The MP wants Duarte Lima to be tried in Portugal. Court will decide next week | justice

Former chairman of the PSD parliamentary bank, Domingos Duarte Lima, was heard by Judge Pedro Lucas via videoconference from Carregueira prison this Friday. At that earlier hearing on Rosalina Ribeiro’s murder, the former MP spoke out against the trial in Portugal.

Attorney João Barroso Neto, to whom Duarte Lima delegated his opposition’s arguments, defended that the “good administration of justice” court should not accept the judgment, one of the reasons being, for example, the difficulty of producing the evidence outside of Brazil, where the Murder took place.

“It is not possible to admit the request from Brazil, which the Portuguese Minister of Justice has accepted, to assess the process in Portugal in order to ensure the proper administration of justice,” he stressed that the facts in Brazil that most of the witnesses, both for both law enforcement and defense, have to live in this country and may even have to travel to the Maricá crime scene.

“Acceptance would make the submission of evidence impossible,” defended the lawyer, arguing also with the difficulties that he sometimes experiences in other processes in order to be able to make calls and summon witnesses. He also recalled that judges and lawyers sometimes give up hearing witnesses for this reason.

João Barroso Neto also claimed that the Brazilian model of investigation is different from the Portuguese one as the direction of the investigation does not belong to the Public Ministry (MP). The lawyer emphasized that the investigation into the murder was carried out entirely by the police.

And at the end of his presentation, the lawyer who expressed Duarte Lima’s innocence underlined that the Justice Minister’s decision to accept Brazil’s request to refer the murder trial to Portugal does not bind the sovereign and autonomous court to decide.

Serving six years in prison for fraud

The public ministry, on the other hand, has understood that “good justice” also means giving defendants guarantees. Since Duarte Lima is imprisoned in Portugal (sentenced to six years in prison for fraud and money laundering in the Homeland / BPN case), the MP assumes that the defense guarantee is guaranteed as the accused can be present at the trial.

The MP has no doubt that the former chairman of the PSD parliamentary bank should be tried in Portugal and that the legal requirements are met.

“Unless [Duarte Lima] He would not be tried in Brazil because he is in Portugal and he would not be tried in Portugal because the case was being investigated in Brazil and that would be total impunity, ”the prosecutor stressed, also arguing that each The country actually has different laws on forms of investigation, but that this does not call into question the rights of the accused, and he reminded that in Portugal investigations, which were also carried out by the Public Prosecutor’s Office (PJ), in particular in cases of murder the MP.

“The investigation into this case was carried out by the police, but the prosecution was carried out by a prosecutor,” he said, adding that “with current technical means”, witnesses in another country can easily be heard. “This is all the more true in a country where the same language is spoken without the need for translators,” he said.

After hearing the parties, it is now up to the judge to decide whether to accept the case or not. The judge said he would give notice of the decision early next week.

Rosalina Ribeiro was 74 years old and was a companion of the millionaire Lúcio Tomé Feteira until his death in 2000. She was shot dead in December 2009 on a street in Maricá on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. It’s been 11 years. The Brazilian Public Ministry (MP) accused former PSD MP Duarte Lima for his death.

According to the MP, Duarte Lima murdered Rosalina Ribeiro to prevent her from transferring 5.2 million euros to her accounts (Duarte Lima was Rosalina’s lawyer) so as not to be arrested by the heirs of Lúcio Tomé Feteira.

In Portugal there was a lawsuit related to those millions filed by Tomé Feteira’s daughter against Duarte Lima, but the former MP was acquitted of the crime of abuse of confidence.