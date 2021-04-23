The Miracle Worker Great Reader Podcast

Bernardo Trindade is the keeper of old books, of precious things, of the impossible, which many seek and which he finds. Until recently he ran the Campos Trindade bookstore at 44 Rua do Alecrim, a business he inherited from his father.

Campos Trindade closed in January after 44 years – yes, the number of years of life equals the number of doors – and one day it will reopen at a different address.

Bernardo tells what it was like to learn to read in another world. He tells stories about treasure hunts, very unlikely encounters, from his private collection of gastronomy books.

He invited the lawyer and historian Luís Bigotte Chorão to talk to him. We are between Arte de Cozinha, by Domingos Rodrigues, the poetry of Herberto Helder, O Livro do Desassossego, the Seara Nova magazines, O Bibliofilo Aprendiz, Rubens Borba de Moraes, Elogio do Livro, Romano Guardini or A Biblioteca, by Umberto Eco.

