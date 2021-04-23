The health of the celebrations on April 25th opinion

This article is not about April 25th, the historical significance of which is largely achieved, but about the celebrations on April 25th. The April 25 celebrations are political acts that, like political acts, have an owner, that is, authors, forms, modes and effects. To say that “there are no owners of 25 de Abril” has neither feet nor head. The original “owners” are those who did it and turned it from a coup into a revolution within 24 hours. We know who the authors of each of these acts are. It wasn’t “the Portuguese”, it was some Portuguese. If the date has become more or less consensual – much less than it seems, in fact – it does not mean that the celebrations reflect the political “state of the nation” each year.