Spanish tax authorities insist that Shakira committed a € 14.5 million tax fraud, according to People

The case dates back to 2018, when the Spanish State Agency for Tax Administration filed a lawsuit against Colombian artist Shakira, accusing her of tax fraud and harming the Spanish state € 14.5 million for her had not declared any taxes on income and property. between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira delivered the $ 14.5 million plus interest and fines, but insists in court that he was not required to pay taxes in Spain on the dates indicated as he would only visit occasionally due to his romantic relationship with his current partner is the FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué. However, a report submitted to the court on Wednesday contradicts the singer’s defense, according to Spanish agency Efe, which cites legal sources.

Shakira’s lawyers claim that the artist only stayed 184 days in Spain between the concerts and the schedule associated with the shows and was therefore not required to pay taxes in the country.

However, the Spanish Public Ministry claims that the singer “channeled the capital movements generated by her professional activity” namely the concerts, participation in the La Voz entertainment program and advertisements for companies in the British Virgin Islands in the Cayman Islands, Malta, Panama and Luxembourg.