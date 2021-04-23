SCADA Market Size Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry By 2027

Global SCADA Market research report is a complete overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. The report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. The SCADA Market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Global SCADA market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.60% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the advancement in technology and growing government funding. There is a rise in demand for waste water treatment which is expected to drive the growth of the market. The cost-effectiveness of SCADA framework is creating high demand for these systems globally.

Market Drivers:

The surge in the use of software platforms such as Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence for digital transformations is propelling the growth of the market

The high demand for industrial mobility solutions to efficiently manage process industries is boosting the growth of the market

The increased adoption of industry 4.0 in process industry is driving the growth of the market

The high importance of infrastructural development in terms of smart cities and transportation is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The fluctuations in the oil prices creates an adverse impact on investment in critical infrastructure which hinders the growth of the market

The high capital requirement for installation and maintenance of SCADA systems is hampering the growth of the market

SCADA Market Scope and Segmentation:

By Component

Human-Machine Interface

Remote Terminal Unit

Programmable Logic Controller

Communication System Wired Communication System Wireless Communication System

Others

By Architecture

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Industry

Oil and Gas

Power

Water and Wastewater

Transportation Traffic signals Mass Transit Systems and Railway Traction Systems

Telecommunications

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Others

SCADA Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global SCADA Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the SCADA Market Includes:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global SCADA market are ABB, Schneider Electric, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Capula Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens, OMRON corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Progea srl, Willowglen Systems, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Azbil Corporation, ELYNX TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Inductive Automation LLC, Valmet, Enbase LLC, Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH among others.

Key Pointers Covered in SCADA Market Trends and Forecast

Market Size

Market Standards and Changes

Market Trials in Different Regions

Market Requirements in Different Regions

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different regions

Sales Data for Market Competitors

Market Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

The SCADA Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the SCADA Market

Categorization of the SCADA Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, SCADA Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different SCADA Market players

