Rodney King and George Floyd videos show slow motion justice | United States

Comparisons with the trial of police officers who beat Rodney King nearly 30 years ago suggest that George Floyd’s death could be a turning point. But the United States has been at the same crossroads at other times, with results that are not encouraging. In this Fire and Fury, we also talk about the possibility of Washington DC becoming the 51st state in the United States of America.

Subscribe to the Fogo e Fúria program on iTunes, SoundCloud, Spotify and Podcast applications.