Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2027

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market research report is a complete overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. The report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. The Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Robotic vacuum cleaner market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 18,269.34 million by 2027 from USD 4,679.66 million in 2019. Increasing use of connected devices is driving the growth of the market.

Robotic vacuum cleaner is technologically advanced automatic vacuuming cleaning device. Based on artificial intelligence robotic vacuum cleaner is pre-programmed and sensor based product which cleans floors, windows, pools and gardens efficiently without any human efforts.

Growing demand for intelligent home appliances and rising dependency of human on electronic devices will generate more revenue for robotic vacuum cleaner providers. Advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence are boosting the growth rate for this market. For instance, according to iRobot Corporation market for robotic vacuum cleaner shares 24% in year 2018 of total vacuum cleaner industry as compared to 13% in year 2012.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope and Segmentation:

Robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented on the basis of type, operation mode, charging type, distribution channel and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the market is segmented into floor vacuum cleaner, window vacuum cleaner, pool vacuum cleaner and others. Floor vacuum cleaner is dominating type segment in the region as due to consumer goods revolution women are inclined towards adopting the vacuum cleaner for the ease of cleaning floor. This factor allows the market to grow with highest CAGR in the forecasted period of 2027.

On the basis of operation mode, the market is segmented into self-drive and remote control. Self-drive mode is dominating the operation mode segment with highest rate, considering self-drive robotic vacuum cleaners can work in the absence of human with minimal cost increment. Self-drive vacuum cleaners are equipped with proximity sensors which allows it sense the walls and clean accordingly.

Based on charging type, the market is segmented into manual charging and automatic charging. Manual charging is dominating the segment as automatic charging is latest technology and yet to be adopted by customers. Automatic charging technology is present in latest models of robotic vacuum cleaners which are less in numbers as compared to manual charging robotic vacuum cleaners.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into electronic stores, e-commerce, retail stores, supermarket/hypermarkets and others. Electronic stores are dominating the distribution channel segment mainly due to trust issues as customers prefer to buy electronic products offline in order to get the genuine product.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, institutional and industrial. Residential is dominating the end user segment as worldwide residential infrastructures are more as compared to commercial, institutional and industrial infrastructure.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are ECOVACS, Neato Robotics, Inc., Dyson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG, Pentair plc., Maytronics, iRobot Corporation, Metapo, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Hayward Industries, Inc, Haier lnc., ILIFE INNOVATION LTD., Taurus Group, bObsweep, BLACK+DECKER Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, AB Electrolux, and SHARP CORPORATION among other domestic and global players. Robotic vacuum cleaner market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Pointers Covered in Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends and Forecast

Market Size

Market Standards and Changes

Market Trials in Different Regions

Market Requirements in Different Regions

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different regions

Sales Data for Market Competitors

Market Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

The Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

Categorization of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

