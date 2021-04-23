Robotic Process Automation Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Robotic Process Automation Market research report is a complete overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. The report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. The Robotic Process Automation Market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Global robotic process automation market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.30% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising popularity and attractiveness of enterprise resource planning which is driving the needs of the business to move towards the automations. Robotic process automation provides good accuracy, improved cycle time and increased productivity in transaction and data processing which drives the market.

Market Drivers:

The ease in business process with the installation of robotic process automation is driving the growth of the market

The consolidation of RPA with traditional business processes is booting the growth of the market

The high adoption of AI and cloud based solutions for internal efficiency among SME’s is contributing the growth of the business

The increasing focus on automation in BPO industry is driving the growth of the market

The increase in the demand for the processing of high volume data and transaction functions is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The less potential for RPA in knowledge based business process is hampering the growth of the market

The data insecurity risk affects the implementation of RPA in financial sector which in turn hinders the growth of the market

Robotic Process Automation Market Scope and Segmentation:

By Process

Automated Solution

Decision Support and Management Solution

Interaction Solution

By Operation

Rule Based

Knowledge Based

By Type

Tool Based Model-Based Application Tools Process-Based Application Tools

Service Based Consulting Integration and Development Training



By Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecom and IT Industry

Travel, Hospitality and Transportation Industry

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing and Logistics Industry

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry

Other Industries

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Solution

Software

Service

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Robotic Process Automation Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Robotic Process Automation Market Size, competitive landscape is provided

Leading Companies Operating in the Robotic Process Automation Market Includes:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global robotic process automation market are Sutherland Bulgaria, Automation Anywhere Inc., Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc., Celaton, UiPath, Verint, Redwood Technology B.V., IBM Corporation, NICE Systems Ltd., THOUGHTONOMY, KOFAX INC., Jacada Inc., Kryon Systems, OpenConnect Systems Incorporated, Cicero Inc., Atos SE, Daythree Business Services sdn bhd, IPsoft Inc., softomotive among others.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

