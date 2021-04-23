Rio may be the first PSD leader to suffer a PSD sanction

Rui Rio could be the first PSD president to be sanctioned by the court. He is considering blaming him for allegedly violating party rules by failing to comply with the motion passed at the last Congress defending the holding of a referendum on euthanasia. The national leadership of the PSD has insisted that the proposal of the rapporteur of the trial, the chairman of the Council of National Judiciary (CJN), Paulo Colaço, should not succeed. The proposal also foresees the loss of the mandate for the chairman of the parliamentary bank, Adão Silva.