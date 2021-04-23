RFID Market Global Briefing and Future Outlook 2020 to 2027

Global RFID Market research report is a complete overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. The report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. The RFID Market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Global RFID market is to register a healthy CAGR of 11.72% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to deployment of RFID in production facilities, safety & authentication implementation and increase government policies.

Market Drivers:

Enhanced deployment of RFID in production facilities to increase productivity is contributing to the growth of the market

Enhanced using of safety & authentication implementation is boosting the growth of the market

Increase government policies is propelling the growth of the market

Heavy implementation of RFID technologies in the retail sector is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Elevated setup expenses for the RFID system is hindering the growth of the market

Compatibility of latest device with old device is restricting the growth of the market

RFID Market Scope and Segmentation:

By Products

Tags

Readers

Software

By Tags

Wafer Size 200mm 300mm Others

Tag Type Passive RFID Active RFID

Frequency Low Frequency High Frequency Ultra-High Frequency Active Ultra-High Frequency

Application Agriculture Animal Tracking Farm Automation Food Traceability Cold Chain Others Commercial Advertising Industrial Material Management IT Asset Tracking Kiosk Laundry Jewelry Tracking Others Transportation Car Clickers Road Tolling Automotive Ignition Systems Intelligent Transportation System Parking Management Others Healthcare Laboratory Management Patients Management Waste Management Drugs Management Equipment Management Other Logistic and Supply Chain Postal and Courier Asset Tracking Freight Tracking System Container Tracking Others Aerospace Baggage Tracking Flyable Parts Tracking Materials Management Lifetime Traceability MRO Others Defense Border Security Weapon Movement Tracking Soldier Movement Tracking Others Retail Apparel Jewelry Others Security and Access Control Access Control Counterfeiting and Theft Control/Prevention Passport Others Sports

Form Factor Button Card Implants Key Fob Label Paper Tickets Wristband Others Screw Tie Wrap Boltable Shackle Cinch Sling Embeddable Eyelet Push



By Material

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Glass

Others Rubber Ceramic Silicon



By End User

Industrial

Transportation

Retail

Consumer Package Goods

Healthcare

Education

Others

RFID Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global RFID Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the RFID Market Includes:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global RFID Market are Honeywell International Inc, HID Global Corporation, Impinj, Inc, IBM Corporation, Invengo Technology Pte Ltd, NXP Semiconductors, Protrac iD, ACTATEK (UK) Ltd, Alien Technology, LLC, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Brady Worldwide, Inc, BT, Checkpoint Systems, Inc, Confidex Ltd, Datalogic SpA, RFID, INC, Siemens, Smartrac NV, TagMaster amongst others.

Key Pointers Covered in RFID Market Trends and Forecast

Market Size

Market Standards and Changes

Market Trials in Different Regions

Market Requirements in Different Regions

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different regions

Sales Data for Market Competitors

Market Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

The RFID Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the RFID Market

Categorization of the RFID Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, RFID Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different RFID Market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

