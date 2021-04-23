Retail Automation Market Analysis by Application, Types, Region and Business Growth Drivers by 2027
Global Retail Automation Market research report is a complete overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. The report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. The Retail Automation Market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
Global retail automation market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.97% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the growth in the need for business automation and insights, increase in the demand for centralized controlling and monitoring platform. It has cost advantage and ensures a productive environment and helps the business to increase the margins which is driving the market growth.
Market Drivers:
- The growth in the retail industry, is driving the growth of the market
- The surge in the demand for quality and fast service, is propelling the growth of the market
- The rise in demand for automation products in retail, is boosting the growth of the market
- The benefits associated with business optimization for retailers in terms of cost, is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- The lack of skilled personnel, is restricting the growth of the market
- The dependency on the internet and electricity, is hindering the growth of the market
Retail Automation Market Scope and Segmentation:
By Component
- Hardware
- Barcode Scanner
- Vending Machines
- e-POS Systems
- Self-Scan Checkout systems
- Others
- Software
- Supply Chain and Inventory management software
- Workforce management software
- Retails Apps and online store applications
By Type
- Point of Sales
- Interactive Kiosk
- Self-Checkout System
- Barcode and RFID
- Electronic Shelf Labels
- Cameras
- Autonomous Guided Vehicle
- Automatic Storage and Retrieval System
- Automated Conveyor
- Warehouse Robotics
- Others
By Implementation
- On-Store Premise
- On-Warehouse
By End User
- Hypermarkets
- Supermarkets
- Single Item Stores
- Apparels
- Consumer Electronics
- Gadgets
- Quick-Service Restaurants
- Automotive
- Petrol Pumps/Fuel Stations
- Hospitality
- Retail Pharmacies
Retail Automation Market Country Level Analysis
- North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)
- Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)
For detailed insights on Global Retail Automation Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2018, Toshibha Global Commerce Solutions showcased their latest technology for the retail industry that enhances customer experiences which will ultimately drive the profit margins of the company.
- In January 2018, Datalogic S.p.A. has extensively displayed their new products and solutions for the retail industry which will increase the product life, improve charging reliability, eliminations of charging adapters and many others which will maximize the efficiency and productivity of the retail vendors.
Leading Companies Operating in the Retail Automation Market Includes:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global retail automation market are Datalogic S.p.A., First Data Corporation, FUJITSU, Honeywell International Inc., NCR Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp., Pricer AB, Posiflex Technology, Inc., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Probiz Technologies Prvt Ltd., E&K Automation GmbH, KUKA AG, Olea Kiosks Inc., inMarket, POS Company, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Fametech Inc., SeePoint, LLC, Simbe Robotics, Inc., Arkrobot.com, GreyOrange pte ltd. among others.
Key Pointers Covered in Retail Automation Market Trends and Forecast
- Market Size
- Market Standards and Changes
- Market Trials in Different Regions
- Market Requirements in Different Regions
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Recent Market Value for Different regions
- Sales Data for Market Competitors
- Market Key Vendors and Disruptors Study
The Retail Automation Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:
- Historical and future projections of the Retail Automation Market
- Categorization of the Retail Automation Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments
- Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions
- Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Retail Automation Market share, and major countries
- Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Retail Automation Market players
