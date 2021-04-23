Power Tools Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2027

Growing industrial infrastructure and remodelling of concrete structures in stipulated time requires advanced tools which are fulfilled by power tools. Power tools reduces manual work and increases efficiency with better accuracy; which is helping power tools market at healthy CAGR. The high maintenance of these power tools is acting as major restraint for power tools market.

Power tools market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 55,592.66 million by 2027. Increasing growth of infrastructure projects globally is the factor that drives the market growth.

The rapid increase in wind turbines and the growth in wind industry will require more power tools for the construction and maintenance, this will act as major opportunity of growth for the power tools market.

With the wide ranging Power Tools market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-power-tools-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are Atlas Copco AB, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Snap-on Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Festool GmbH, KYOCERA Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Makita Corporation, Hilti AG, Husqvarna AB, Panasonic Corporation of North America (A subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation), Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Apex Tool Group, LLC, INTERSKOL, Ferm International B.V., 3M, Delta Power Equipment Corporation, C. & E. Fein GmbH among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Power Tools Market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into sawing and cutting tools, drilling and fastening tools, demolition tools, routing tools, portable nibblers, air-powered tools, material removal tools, electric cords and plugs, accessories, and others. In 2020, saw and cutting tools segment dominates the type segment and expected to grow at higher rate as cutting applications are more in metalwork and woodwork which are widely used worldwide.

On the basis of mode of operation, the market is segmented into electric, liquid fuel tool, hydraulic, pneumatic, and powder-actuated tools. In 2020, electric segment holds the largest market share in mode of operation segment considering most of the tools purchased are electric based due to its more affordability in terms of operating cost and ease of use.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into concrete and construction, woodworking, metalworking, welding, and others. In 2020, concrete and construction segment dominates the application segment and expected to grow at higher rate as infrastructure is growing around the world and power tools are required for faster operations.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into concrete, wood/metal, brick/block, glass, and others. In 2020, concrete segment dominates material segment as it grows collaterally with application segment.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into industrial/professional, and residential. In 2020, industrial/professional segment holds the largest market share in end user segment as industrial fields require large scale operations which need to be completed in minimum time where power tools have great assistance.

On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into indirect sales, and direct sales. In 2020, sales channel segment is dominated by indirect sales as these tools are mostly purchased from distributors or vendors, however with growing e-commerce sector and direct online sales by company’s direct sales and hence are growing at higher rate.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-power-tools-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Country Level Analysis

The Power Tools market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Power Tools market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Power Tools Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Power Tools market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Power Tools market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Power Tools market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Browse Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-power-tools-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

COVID-19 Impact on Power Tools Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/global-power-tools-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com