Network Analytics is Growing at a Significant Rate in the Forecast Period 2027

Network Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 6.60 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 22.40% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. New Growth Forecast Report on Global Network Analytics Market By Component (Network Intelligence Solutions, Services), Application (Customer Analysis, Risk Management and Fault Detection, Network Performance Management, Compliance Management, Quality Management, Others), Deployment Type (On- Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End-User (Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, Telecom Service Providers, Media and Entertainment, Government, Healthcare, BFSI, Communication Service Provider, Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Major Industry Competitors: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia, NETSCOUT, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., SevOne, SAS Institute Inc., Sandvine, Fortinet, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Broadcom, NIVID Technologies, Extreme Networks, Ciena Corporation, NetVelocity.net among other

“Product definition” Network analytics is usually designed for enterprises & organizations so that they can collect data and analyse them which will help them to accelerate their performance and security of the network. They are widely used in industries such as managed service provider, healthcare, telecom service provider, BFSI and others.

Rising number of connected devices and increasing benefits of real-time network analytics is expected to create new opportunity for the market. Some of the other factors such as increasing SDN integration with existing network infrastructure, rising data volumes & changes in the traffic patterns, increasing data complexity due to integration of new technologies and growing demand from sectors such as healthcare & BFSI will further accelerate the network analytics market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Dearth of proper budget among small medium enterprises, high CAPEX & OPEX and rising security & privacy concern is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Global Network Analytics Market Scope and Market Size

Network analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment type, and end- users. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the network analytics market is divided into network intelligence solutions and services. Services segment of the market is divided into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment is divided into consulting services and support & maintenance services.

Based on application, the network analytics market is divided into customer analysis, risk management and fault detection, network performance management, compliance management, quality management and others.

The deployment type segment of the network analytics market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.

End-users segment of the network analytics market is divided into cloud service providers, managed service providers, telecom service providers, media and entertainment, government, healthcare, BFSI, communication service provider and others.

Global Network Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Global Network Analytics Market By Component (Network Intelligence Solutions, Services), Application (Customer Analysis, Risk Management and Fault Detection, Network Performance Management, Compliance Management, Quality Management, Others), Deployment Type (On- Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End-User (Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, Telecom Service Providers, Media and Entertainment, Government, Healthcare, BFSI, Communication Service Provider, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

