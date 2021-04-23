Natural Killer Nk Cell Therapeutics Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Industry Trends and Forecast 2027

Market analysis and market segmentation have been carried out to create Natural Killer Nk Cell Therapeutics Market report, in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions. When the report is accompanied by the right tools and technology, it helps tackle a number of uncertain challenges for the business. It also provides businesses with the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of the manufacturer, and market shares for the company.



Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market is growing with factors such as increase in usage of natural killer (NK) cells for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases and rise in awareness about immunotherapies. Increasing investment in research and development also acts as a major factor for the growth of the market. Increase in patient population with chronic diseases and adoption of natural killer (NK) cell therapy in emerging markets has also given a boom to the global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market.

Major Market Key Players:

Kiadis Pharma

Cytovia Therapeutics

Nkarta, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics

EMERcell

Glycostem

Phio Pharmaceuticals

Innate Pharma, Inc.

INmuneBIO

Gamida Cell

Bellicum Phamaceuticals, Inc.

Acepodia Inc.

Affimed GmbH

multimmune GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Kleo Pharmaceuticals

iCell Gene Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NantKwest

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Developments

In July 2020, Glycostem collaborated with the LUMICKS for enhancement of the NK- cell mediated immunotherapy. Through this collaboration the company added z-Movi to its product development procedure which helped it to accelerate the development of NK- cell based therapy.

In March 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company signed a collaboration agreement with Nektar Therapeutics for the development of the CD122 biased agonist, a therapy that has the potential to expand the number of NK cells and enhances its cytotoxic activity against tumor cells. This agreement helped the company to accelerate the ongoing research and development activities of NK cell therapy.

