MO asks to return the old mask and pay one euro for the new fashion

MO was responsible for creating the MOxAd tech masks, announced as the first social mask to inactivate the coronavirus. This is reusable but has a limited lifespan as it will no longer serve the purpose after half a hundred washes. Now it can be exchanged for a new one, for which the consumer pays one euro.

These protective measures, developed about a year ago, were the first textile and reusable masks that, as the brand announced at the time, have antimicrobial properties that neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is responsible for covid-19. The manufacturer Adalberto, the CITEVE Technology Center, the Molecular Medical Institute João Lobo and the University of Minho, developed as part of a partnership between the clothing brand of the Sonae Group (owner of PÚBLICO), are being sold for ten euros.

The proposal for a retail brand is for consumers to deliver it to stores. All masks collected will be sent for recycling. The aim is to reduce waste through a circular economy practice that breathes new life into these products after they have been spent. The initiative is part of the latest apparel brand project – MOre – which is a platform where the company’s sustainability actions and commitments in this area can be tracked and the public can be consulted.

“The brand believes that every contribution is critical to a sustainable future. It just gives a little more of us all, more for the planet, more for those in need – and actively communicates what is being done for global awareness and shared inspiration. ”Can be read in the MO communiqué. The brand also announces that on its way to reduce its environmental footprint by 2025, it wants 30% of its products to be of sustainable origin. and reduce 69% of CO2 emissions by 2030.

The Covid-19 pandemic made it possible on the one hand to reduce air emissions worldwide, but on the other hand also to spread the use of single-use products. Below them the masks. According to the Secretary of State for the Environment, Inês Santos Costa, around 150 million disposable masks are used in Portugal every month. “If 1% is incorrectly deposited [fora dos contentores de lixo indiferenciado]Every month six tons of plastic end up in our soils, rivers, streams and our ocean, ”he said.

Gloves, robes, disinfectants or items such as coffee cups and takeaway packets are other examples of products whose consumption has increased since the beginning of the pandemic in late 2019.

Text edited by Bárbara Wong