Letters to the director’s opinion

Freemasonry

In the last few days there has been a lot of discussion in the Assembly of the Republic (AR), Freemasonry and the mandatory declaration of their affiliation by MPs. I saw on television the questioning of Freemason José Adelino Maltez in the committee dedicated to the subject and I think that all Portuguese who vote should see it. Said Freemason made fun of the MPs, spoke to them in Latin, a language they don’t speak, told them he didn’t want to come to terms with them, said he knew who the Freemasons on the AR were, said but it didn’t, said that he knew who the candidates for mayor of the Freemasons were, but didn’t say, irritated them, made some angry, did and said what he wanted. I found it very explanatory and was fully aware of who the real owners are and what naive role those who put the cross on the ballot will play. Very educational, all Portuguese voting age should see, compulsory, a must.

Carlos Duarte, Lisbon

Celebrate April

This year, despite the adversity caused by the pandemic, it will be possible to celebrate the 47th anniversary of democracy on April 25th. It is a historic date and a glorious milestone that has given us back freedom, free elections and civil rights. Although some inequalities persist, poverty has fallen sharply, illiteracy has fallen significantly, as has child mortality. The successes in April contributed to progress, improvement of the NHS and the social protection system. Celebrating April with dignity and joy is a civic duty for every citizen.

Diamantino rice, Portimão

Injustice

Contrary to what some say, MPs’ salaries are not that low, in addition to the fact that many are entitled to entertainment expenses. Therefore, the work of many elected representatives should be known as a way of making the parliamentary work of those we elect more transparent. and who are obliged to give the best examples, under penalty, among other things in the light of the controversial false address cases, we conclude that a large part of our taxes are used illegally.

We have to use small changes to achieve large transformations. This is a term that fits well in a country where many changes have been made over the years to ease the occurrence of many events that denigrate the image of the country and the country in particular the political class where the elements are not provide the best examples.

Once again, an alleged code of conduct of those who represent us in the sovereign body of the Assembly of the Republic is violated when false statements are made in order to obtain illegal benefits that should induce those involved to adopt their behavior. unfaithful to citizens and abandoning their duties for the sake of dignity.

Américo Lourenço, Sinus

Will that be it?

I read on the front page of this newspaper that the President of the Republic believes “that is it”, that the parties can authorize the criminalization of illegal enrichment … And I ask: will it be so? Why then? Did Marcelo just wake up with the problem? And which parties does it refer to? As far as I know, for the last 14 years only the PCP has tried to pass a law that makes illegal enrichment a criminal offense. This party made four attempts to clear this. Then and unfortunately there are still many little souls out there who keep saying “that they (the parties) are all the same”.

Arlindo de Jesus Costa, Odivelas

Lisbon City Hall

The Ministry of Investigation and Criminal Justice has advised the Ministry of Urban Development of the Municipality of Lisbon on suspicion of corruption. Let’s see what the investigation is about. This could be the oxygen balloon that Carlos Moedas lacked when confronting Fernando Medina to conquer the capital of Lisbon. The brave judicial police agents do not have better working conditions as this does not matter to the parties in the government arc. In countries with political decency, the investigative police are not lacking anything.

Ademar Costa, Póvoa de Varzim