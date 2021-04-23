Koch detained prisons for introducing drugs in Paços de Ferreira prison

A chef from a private company that works in Paços de Ferreira prison in Porto district has been arrested for introducing narcotics in prison, the Judicial Police (PJ) said Friday.

“The detention came when the detainee, an employee of a private company that works in the Paços de Ferreira prison, entered the prison facilities to start her working day and verified that she had hidden two plates of hashish with her that were enough 520 Individual doses intended for the inmate population, ”explains the PFY.

A statement from the criminal police said that the 39-year-old woman and cook was arrested on Thursday.

The defendant, charged with the crime of drug trafficking in prison, was present at the first hearing and house arrest was applied.