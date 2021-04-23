José Afonso and Paco de Lucía by Manuel de Oliveira in “Entre-Lugar” | honored song

The guitarist and composer Manuel de Oliveira, born in Guimarães in 1978, has a new solo album, which was recorded alongside many guests, including the fado singer Marco Rodrigues, with João Frade (accordion) and Sandra Martins (cello). It’s called Entre-Lugar (just like that, with a hyphen) and it’s a recap of the influences he’s had since first recording a guitar at the age of 7 and working with other musicians (Hélder Moutinho), António Chaínho, Dulce Pontes, Janita Salomé, Vitorino), for a trio consisting of two musicians from Paco de Lucía, Jorge Pardo (woodwind) and Carles Benavent (bass), as well as for the design and production of the official opening ceremony of the European Capital of Culture 2012 in his homeland.