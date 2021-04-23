Jardim returns to the communities to support the candidate in Alenquer Local Authorities

More than six years after retiring from active politics with only a few on-time returns, Alberto João Jardim is back to help a candidate from his usual party in the race for an autarky that has never left socialist hands. Nuno Miguel Henriques is the head of the PSD list in the Câmara de Alenquer and invited Madeira’s most famous politician to chair his honorary committee. Jardim accepted.

“The founder of PPD / PSD in 1974 and Honorary President of the European Summit of Regions and Cities, Honorary President of PSD-Madeira and JSD-Madeira, former President of the Madeira Regional Government, former member of the Council of State and author of Several works supporting Nuno Henriques’ social democratic candidacy to conquer this community, which has always been ruled by socialists, ”the candidacy informed.

Nuno Miguel Henriques was born in Covilhã and has a degree in Social Sciences / Social Psychology. He is national advisor to the social democratic mayors, integrates the municipal assembly of Torres Vedras and has held various political functions in PSD and TSD during his 25 years as an activist. He is a teacher, author and cultural mediator, consultant, consultant and poetry teacher. As a writer, he was the author of several books on protocol and political communication.

The motto of the candidate, who for the first time presented himself to an autarky head of the list, is: Change with confidence, more, better and different.

Alberto João Jardim resigned from Madeira’s government in 2015 following the election of Miguel Albuquerque as chairman of the PSD. That year he even considered promoting a candidacy for Belém, but in October he called the journalists to the headquarters of the Social Democratic Foundation in Funchal to announce that he would not join the dispute and instead support Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Since then, he has only returned on time, such as in 2018, at the traditional Festa do Chão da Lagoa, or in 2019, when he accepted himself as the regional representative of Rui Rio’s candidacy for the PSD leadership.

Outside of politics (but not entirely) it should be noted that Jardim edited his memoirs in the book Report of Combat in 2017 and took a brief foray into cinema in the film O Feiticeiro, in which he wore the skin of a visionary pastor da Calheta, from the director Luís Miguel Jardim The following year he published a political novel called Says NO !, in which he summarized much of his thoughts for the country – in the end the PSD practically disappears from the national political map.