For this Israeli butcher catcher, every day is Earth Day causes

Julian Melcer cleans up a blessed beach in Tel Aviv. The 26-year-old Israeli walks along the coast with a large plastic bag in hand and lives every day as if it were Earth Day. At the same time he is catching bum, he sells small bags to smokers, which he calls pocket ashtrays, to keep them from making trash.

“I’m here to protect the world,” he says. “It burns my soul, it burns my bones, it burns my eyes when I see trash on the beach.”

Julian Melcer holds a plastic bag full of butts that he collected on a beach in Tel Aviv REUTERS / Amir Cohen as part of his environmental campaign off the Mediterranean coast

Melcer also says it’s some form of income, as he makes about $ three to four thousand a month over the summer selling pocket ashtrays for $ 6 each.

The Tel Aviv resident has been collecting butts for three years. He began by creating works of art from the cigarette butts he collected, but then found a way to reuse the thousands of cobs he picks up. Mail them to No Butts in Ireland who will extract the plastic filters for reuse.

Together with his group of volunteers in Israel, the young man estimates that they have already collected around a million butts. Cigarette filters are “the most toxic single-use plastic in the world,” he warns. “It’s super important because cigarettes harm nature, harm the beach, and I love the beach – it’s my home.”

