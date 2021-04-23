Europe Laparoscopic Instruments Market by Types, Applications, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 Covered in a Latest Research | DBMR

Market analysis and market segmentation have been carried out to create Europe Laparoscopic Instruments Market report, in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions. When the report is accompanied by the right tools and technology, it helps tackle a number of uncertain challenges for the business. It also provides businesses with the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of the manufacturer, and market shares for the company.



Laparoscopic surgery is a technique performed through small incisions rather than the larger incisions through the abdominal wall. Based on the nature of specific surgical procedures, the laparoscopic entry is performed using an open (Hasson technique) or closed technique (Veress needle, optical access). Laparoscopic surgeries find its application in various gastrointestinal surgical procedure and other general surgical techniques with technological developments in the field. According to the American Cancer Society’s estimate, in 2019, the number of colon cancer cases will be 101,420 and the number of rectal cancer cases will be 44,180 in the U.S.

Some of the major players operating in this market are KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Mediflex Surgical Products, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Microline Surgical, GRENA LTD, Timesco Healthcare Ltd., Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Péters Surgical, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Hospiinz, Surgical Innovations, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, COOK GROUP, MEDTRONIC, Richard Wolf GmbH, Medline Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and others.

By Product type (Laparoscopes, Energy Devices, Insufflators, Suction/Irrigation Systems, Closure Devices, Hand Instruments, Access Devices, Laparoscopic Scissors ,Laparoscopic Hooks, Accessories)

Application (General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynaecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Others)

End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics)

Country (Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe)

Surgical Innovations announced the launch of port access system known as YelloPort Elite. This strategy would help in expanding the portfolio of the company.

In October 2018, Stryker completed the acquisition of Invuity Inc. (U.S.). This strategy would help in delivering improved visualization for several clinical applications including women’s health procedures and general surgery. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

In January 2018, GRENA LTD. announced a new articulating endoscopic clip applier known as OMNIFinger. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In 2018, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH launched Viron X platform for the HDR 4K imaging. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company.

In 2017, Smith & Nephew announced the launch of a new 400 insufflator for its use in laparoscopic surgery with added patient benefits. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In August 2017, Ethicon launched PROXISURE, an advanced laparoscopic suturing device which is designed for improving precision in minimally-invasive surgeries. This helped in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

