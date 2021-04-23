Drug Delivery Technology Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers — Generex Biotechnology Corp, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes

The research report on the Drug Delivery Technology Market provides in-depth current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability by Data Bridge Market Research. The market study conducted in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. In addition, research report offers an all-inclusive assessment of the market. Our expert analysts studied the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Drug Delivery Technology Market. The global Drug Delivery Technology analysis consists primarily of products that used an accurate deployment. The report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the market. Drug Delivery Technology market consists of present as well as future data for the forecast period from 2021 to 2028, and also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR%), which is measured for regional markets and individual segment-wise.

Drug delivery technology market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8326.45 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.65% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing demand for effective delivery technique of biopharmaceuticals and the improvement in the ability and safety of drug by controlling the drug release in the body are the factors influencing the growth in the market.

The major players of the Drug Delivery Technology market are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc

Novartis AG

3M

BD

Becton

Dickinson and Company

GSK group of companies

Sanofi

Antares Pharma

Generex Biotechnology Corp

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Alkermes

Aradigm Corporation

Vectura Group plc

NanoPass

Baxter

AstraZeneca

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Drug Delivery Technology Market Segmentation:

By Route of Administration (Oral Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery, Ocular Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Topical Drug Delivery, Implantable Drug Delivery, Transmucosal Drug Delivery)

By Facility of Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, Diagnostic Centers, Others)

Research Methodology:

The research study Drug Delivery Technology market regarding size, growth, opportunities and competitive analysis has been prepared with the help of primary research, secondary research and panel review. The secondary research includes: industry publications, industry reports, trade magazines, and other publications from government and trade associations, among others. Further, the analysis done through various news articles and press releases published on reliable news journals required for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The Drug Delivery Technology Market is also aids in developing counter approaches for major challenges faced by the industry. A reliable report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Drug Delivery Technology Market Explanations, Share and Forecast across type, application and geography

Chapter 4: Drug Delivery Technology Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 6: Market Explanations of Europe region

Chapter 7: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 8: Market Explanations of North America region

Chapter 9: Market Explanations of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 10: Key Important features of the Drug Delivery Technology market

Chapter 11: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter 12: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

Global Drug Delivery Technology Market Scope and Market Size

Drug delivery technology market is segmented on the basis of route of administration and facility of use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, injectable drug delivery, ocular drug delivery, nasal drug delivery, topical drug delivery implantable drug delivery and transmucosal drug delivery.

The oral drug delivery is sub-segmented into solid oral drugs, liquid oral drugs and semi-solid oral drugs. The solid oral drugs are sub segmented into tablets, capsules, powders and pills. The liquid oral drugs are sub segmented into solutions and syrups. The semi-solid oral drugs are further sub segmented into gels, emulsions and elixirs.

The pulmonary drug delivery is sub-segmented into formulations and devices. The devices are further sub segmented into metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers and nebulizers. The nebulizers are sub segmented into jet nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers and soft mist nebulizers.

The injectable drug delivery is sub-segmented into devices, self-injection devices and other injector devices. The conventional injection devices are sub segmented into material, glass, plastic, product and usability.

The ocular drug delivery is sub-segmented into formulations and ocular devices. The formulations are further sub divided into liquid formulations and semi-solid formulations. The liquid formulations are divided into eye drops and liquid sprays. The semi-solid formulations consist of gels and eye ointments. The ocular devices consist of drug-coated contact lenses and ocular inserts.

The nasal drug delivery is sub-segmented into nasal drops, nasal sprays, nasal powders and nasal gels. Under topical drug delivery it is segmented into formulations and devices (transdermal drug delivery). The formulations liquid is sub- segmented into topical drug delivery, semi-solid topical drug delivery and solid topical drug delivery.

Implantable drug delivery is sub-segmented into active implantable drug delivery and passive implantable drug delivery. The transmucosal drug delivery is sub-segmented into oral transmucosal drug delivery and other transmucosal drug delivery.

On the basis of facility of use, the global drug delivery technology market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers/clinics, home care settings, diagnostic centers and other facilities of use.

Competitive Landscape and Drug Delivery Technology Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the drug delivery technology market report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, 3M, BD, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GSK group of companies, Sanofi, Antares Pharma, Generex Biotechnology Corp., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Aradigm Corporation., Vectura Group plc, NanoPass, Baxter, AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The key questions answered in this report:

What are the trend factors that influence market shares and the growth rate be in 2027? What are the key results of Porter’s five-force model? What are the challenges to market growth? What will the market size and key market trends impacting the growth of the Drug Delivery Technology Market? What are the key factors driving the Drug Delivery Technology market? What are the risks and challenges facing the Drug Delivery Technology market? Who are the key vendors in the Drug Delivery Technology market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Drug Delivery Technology Market?

Drug Delivery Technology Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

