Covid-19: EU will “achieve collective immunity” before Britain, guarantees Commissioner | Covid-19

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said Friday that he was “convinced” that the European Union (EU) would “achieve collective immunity” before the United Kingdom and at the same time as the United States of America (USA).

“I am convinced that we will achieve collective immunity before the British and perhaps at the same time as the Americans. This is how I see things, ”underlined the head of the EU vaccine working group, who spoke at a hearing in the Assembly of the Republic (AR).

Thierry Breton, who was asked by Congresswoman Rita Bessa (CDS-PP) about the use of the digital green vaccination certificate, made it clear that this instrument “will not be compulsory” but “must be harmonized among the EU Member States”, as “ they are countries that will decide whether or not to implement this certificate, ”he recalled.

“We are going to put in place a regulation that will be a single regulation so that all European countries can implement the same regulation,” said the Commissioner, adding that the idea is to “facilitate” the return to “normal”.

For Thierry Breton, however, it is necessary for citizens to recognize that “we should not stop taking precautionary measures because we will have a collective immunity of 70% in July”, which is why the digital green certificate is important from the point of view of resumption of the sector such as “transportation, airlines, entertainment venues or attractions”.

Regarding the approval of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, an issue also raised by MPs, the commissioner said he had “nothing against Sputnik” adding that “Russian scientists are of great quality”.

“But there is not only science, but also the industry behind it. It’s not because we have another vaccine that we’re going to get it overnight. A vaccine takes many months to make. It takes at least 12 months to produce a vaccine, ”said Breton, making sure that he and his team“ make every effort ”to ensure that the EU combats the Covid-19 pandemic.

Four vaccines are currently approved in the EU: Comirnaty (trade name of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine), Moderna, Vaxzevria (new name for the AstraZeneca vaccine) and Janssen.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) online tool to track EU vaccination, based on reports from Member States, shows that 7.8% of the adult population in the EU are already fully vaccinated ( with the two cans). 20.4% received the first dose of vaccine, which is still far from the 70% target set by the European Commission for the end of summer.

In absolute terms, ECDC data shows that 103 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in the EU to date, out of a total of nearly 125 million doses dispensed in countries.