Thirty years after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the birth of democratic freedom in Central and Eastern Europe, the ghost of an aggressive neighbor, Russia, is once again hovering in large parts of the region.

The recent concentration of Russian army units near the Ukrainian border, as well as the transfer of Russian military equipment to the borders of the member states of the European Union, Estonia and Latvia have resulted in strong condemnation by the international community – with the US, UK, France, Germany and NATO to express its support for the territorial integrity of the states concerned.

However, it would be a grave mistake to assume that a public demonstration of the strength of Western powers will be enough to convince the peoples of Central and Eastern Europe, a region that was once ruled by communist rule, of their military superiority over Russia. A large poll published by Globsec last week found that the citizens of these neighboring countries view Russia as the world’s leading military power and a victim of cunning Western maneuvers.

These extraordinary discoveries result from a change in the Kremlin’s strategy. The increase in the Moscow military contingent goes hand in hand with a completely different view of the media funded by the Russian state and its local representatives in the region. The official narrative from the Kremlin says Russia is trying to protect itself and the Russian-speaking enclaves of the region, including the unrecognized breakaway regions of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic, which are allegedly backed by rebels supported by the United States and NATO.

Eastern Ukraine is a paradigm for the conflict of the 21st century and for the way in which the course of the war has changed dramatically. The hybrid approach to war, which has become the new norm, sees the use of conventional armed forces as the final step, preceded by information campaigns, cyberattacks, military threats, economic measures and the support of irregular armed forces.

The information domain becomes the first battlefield and a crucial part of force projection against this backdrop. Russia, having decades of experience in pursuing “active measures”, has focused primarily on developing its ability to shape narratives and influence the infosphere.

The Globsec survey and the accompanying report show the incredible success of this strategy, despite Russia’s grim history in relation to the countries that now make up Central Europe and the Western Balkans. On the one hand, the survey found that many of these societies are now more inclined to accept pro-Russian narratives and see traditional allies such as NATO as aggressors in the region. It also shows that despite Russia’s recent activities – including the occupation of 110,000 soldiers on the Ukrainian border and the eviction of a number of international diplomats from Moscow – only 25% of respondents feel “threatened” by their former occupier. The recent discovery that the same Russian activists from the Russian Central Intelligence Service (GRU) who were involved in the attack with Novichok in Salisbury were also involved in the explosion of an arms depot in the Czech Republic illustrates the shameful activities of Russia inland the countries that it had previously occupied, as well as attitudes towards them.

On a more detailed level, the survey found that in countries like Serbia, Bulgaria and Slovakia there is still a preference for Russia and thus a willingness to accept Russian narratives on historical and contemporary subjects. At the same time, there is still resistance to these strategies in other countries like Poland or Romania, with historical memories and geopolitical dynamics shaping the public’s attitude.

Most striking, however, is the dichotomy in some countries between public attitudes and government policies. Hungary is a clear example of this divide: the government takes a cooperative and accommodative approach towards Russia, even though the population is largely resistant to Moscow. The data gathered here also shows that the perception of Russian influence and economic power is largely overrated by Hungarian society – with the majority of Hungarians viewing NATO in a favorable light and viewing Russia as an overrated force in the region. In Bulgaria, on the other hand, the picture is reversed, with the public expressing positive attitudes towards Russia, while there are Ice Age political ties marked by the recent expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country.

The Institute for Political Capital in Budapest classified this phenomenon, uncovered in previous polls, as the “mystification” of Russia.

This mystification of Russian power is a valuable asset that the Kremlin can play. The US and the West are viewed as weak by many in the region, and if this issue is not properly addressed, it risks becoming a prophecy in the process of fulfillment.

Given that the US spends ten times more than Russia on armed forces, it is noteworthy that seven of the nine countries surveyed in Central and Eastern Europe consider Russia, rather than the United States, to be the most important military power in the world.

This is a position that plays in favor of Moscow and its foreign policy goals as it seeks to capitalize on the idea of ​​a broken Western alliance and propose alternative military partnerships for those in the region. At the same time, it makes it difficult for political leaders to hold their own against Moscow when the people believe that organizations like NATO are doomed to fail.

This mystification of Russian power is a valuable asset that the Kremlin can play. Perceptions are important in influencing both the public and political elites, and underscore the need to take the threat seriously. The United States and the West are viewed as weak by many in the region, and if this issue is not properly addressed, it risks becoming a prophecy in the process of fulfillment.

Péter Krekó, Director of the Institute for Political Capital in Budapest and Senior Investigator at the Center for Analysis of European Politics (CEPA)

Daniel Milo, Principal Consultant at Globsec

Translation by Nelson Filipe