António Guterres: From the Church of Luz to the top of the world through the improbable leadership of the PS | book

Pedro Latoeiro and Filipe Domingues, the two young writers of O Mundo Não Tem Ser Como, are two relatively unknown names interested in the life of the Portuguese politician who won an unlikely race for the Secretary-General of the United Nations. Curiosity is perceived. António Guterres would have little chance, at least for those who didn’t know him well. Some of the powers that have a captive place and veto on the Security Council had decided that it would be a woman’s turn. It was early 2016, Hillary Clinton would most likely be the first woman to take the place of “the most powerful man in the world”. Angela Merkel ruled over Europe. There were several potential candidates with the experience, profile and support to win the competition. What happened in the complex selection process was the starting point. The result ended up in nearly 700 pages of a biography published by Casa das Letras on May 4th that has left virtually nothing to understand as to the personality and long political career of the man who is likely to lead the UN for another five years.