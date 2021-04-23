A group of 25 clubs threaten to challenge Portuguese championship football

A group of 25 clubs at risk of falling into the Portuguese championship said this Friday that they intend to challenge the competition as the third national tier is a “lie” and “under attack by the superdistrict”.

In the published notice, the clubs in question, represented by their respective presidents, state that “together” “will take a series of measures to defend the interests of their clubs and replace the sporting truth” with the aim of “avoidance” the homologation of the respective classifications “provided by the Portuguese Football Association.

The group accuses this organization of “creating a void of injustice that seriously obscures the sporting truth and the integrity of competition” after seeing the amended regulation.

Regarding the rise of other clubs to the Portuguese championship, the statement said that “most of the district competitions were not contested due to the Covid-19 pandemic and some were suspended in January,” violating the sporting truth of the Portuguese championships and district.

The group stresses that it will “challenge” the FPF, leaving the guarantee that “the regulatory changes cannot be accepted” and the “grave consequences they will have for the clubs”.