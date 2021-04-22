Womens Health Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2027 || Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Novo Nordisk A/S; Amgen Inc.; Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Womens Health Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2027 || Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Novo Nordisk A/S; Amgen Inc.; Lupin Pharmaceuticals

According to Data Bridge Market Research the women’s health market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, because of the factors such as increasing cases of cancer & urological disorders among women and rising government initiatives to enhance women health. There is also rise in the levels of research and development measures performed by different manufacturers to provide women with better health services which is also expected to enhance market growth. Increasing rate of child or early marriages is also expected to enhance the women’s health market in the forecast period of 2019- 2026

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Amgen Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bayer AG

Theramex

Agile Therapeutics

Blairex Laboratories, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Ferring B.V.

Abbott

Women’s Health Market Developments in 2021

Axia Women’s Health announced the launch of their new non-invasive prenatal testing Precision Prenatal NIPT in August 2019. This new test has the ability to use blood sample of a pregnant mother so they can to monitor for chromosome situations that may affect the future health of the baby, evaluate placenta and fetal DNA. They have the ability to detect many chromosomal diseases such as Edward syndrome, triploidy, Down syndrome, sex- chromosome aneuploidies, and other.

Vivant announced the launch of their new mobile application Nyra in May 2019 which is specially designed for the women so they can track their fertility, physical activities, periods, ovulation and other. This new app has the ability to offer personalized advice on female health, grooming and fertility to help women control their well-being.

