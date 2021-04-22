What if World War III starts next week? | opinion

No, it’s not journalistic speculation. To reject this hypothesis as ridiculous would be to ignore the most important reflection of political leaders since before the Stone Age: gaining influence over neighbors and partners and, if necessary, using force. There is no doubt that war has been the central activity of the peoples over time.

One might think that civilized and affluent societies would view the violence of war as something anachronistic and irrational, perhaps as relics of the barbaric past. Indeed, the destruction of wealth and the essential good of life are absolutely contradictory to the efforts made for development and progress. But just look at what history tells us, even the last 100 years. In 1914, European powers, having reached an unprecedented level of sophistication and planetary power, lived in an environment of peace and progress that everyone thought was fully acquired. However, it was a few weeks before the First World War was proclaimed in July, leading to the self-destruction of Europe and the emergence of a new power, the United States of America. No European leader thought a war situation was possible in the first half of 1914, but it happened because of a complex set of reasons known to historians.

However, the genesis of World War II is very different. In this, the German and Japanese leaders assumed the will to wage war in order to conquer territory and influence. Democratic Europe could not resist, not even resist. The war troops prevailed and only the rescue intervention of the USA changed the result. At the end of the war in 1945, Europe, which had been relegated to the second division worldwide, learned its lesson and started European unification, the greatest peace project of mankind. But the prospect of a world war was always present among the great powers – also with the term cold. And the fact that this never happened was due to the responsibility of the leaders.

Today the world is different. The Soviet Union has disappeared and its legacy does not weigh economically on Russia, despite the fact that the thousands of nuclear warheads that gained their ancestor’s glory have been preserved. Russia is an economic dwarf who sits on mountains of dynamite. China, which has been sleeping for two centuries, has become an economic powerhouse again, producing what the world consumes. Trusting in that strength, she decided to lose the restraint of humility and demand to be treated with lordship. In this phase of transition and adjustment of forces that we find ourselves in, the dangers associated with periods of great change arise.

Incidentally, analysts agree that China’s interest today is to preserve its wealth and acquired power, which is why war adventures are totally unthinkable unless the risk of failure is negligible, which is negligible given the position of the United States . seems out of the question. Peace is certainly the central scenario, but the world is a dynamic reality that must be accompanied and in which the play of forces is constantly developing to the full. The competitors are now the US and China, with Russia relegated to the role of an interested spectator. The way in which everyone’s interests are met will determine the future of the world, and China has a number of requirements on the table that highlight the reintegration of Formosa and the control of the sea routes for trade in its products.

Formosa is also a central theme in adjusting the accounts to the past of the millennium and in restoring the humiliation caused between the middle of the century. XIX and XX. With the resolution of the dramatic episode of the Opium War after Britain’s return from Hong Kong, Taiwan occupied by Japan in 1895 and a refuge for the Republic of China’s non-communist government since the end of World War II. Sea routes are also vital to the functioning of trade. These are not claims to territorial conquest, according to China, but the truth is that their implementation collides with installed interests.

Even if one believes that China does not want war and only wants US humiliation, it is remembered that in June 1914 everyone in Europe swore by peace

To complicate the path, in response to the China-launched challenge of domination, the Trump administration entered chaotic and uncoordinated aggression that resulted in an unexpected rapprochement between China and Russia. Although these large countries were natural adversaries because of their long land borders, the Marxist-Leninist religion temporarily made them allies, but the Maoist schism of the 1960s brought them back to their natural position as adversaries. Now, after more than half a century of China and Russia ignoring each other and Putin at the helm looking for ways to get revenge on the West for what he did to his Soviet Union, a number of interests have become evident.

And this is where the phantom of war actually occurs. As far as is known, about 200,000 Russian soldiers are concentrated on the Ukrainian border, and at the same time an arsenal of Chinese military resources is accumulating in the Strait of Formosa. The situation is very dangerous for the Biden administration, which has committed itself to resuming US leadership in the world and taking clear positions on these two issues. What will the United States and NATO do if Putin advances via Ukraine and China via Taiwan?

