The project for the Portugália neighborhood will be like a “small city” Lisbon

He lost the 60 meter high building (which later became 49), gained a hotel and tourist apartments. After a long and intense public debate on this proposal to requalify the Portugália block, the landowners managed to see a Pre-Information Request (PIP) approved by the Executive Director of the Lisbon City Council, specifying what can be built on that land with about 6700 square meters. For the city councilor for urban development, Ricardo Veludo, who inherited the decision on this controversial project from his predecessor Manuel Salgado, the solution now presented is a “good project”.