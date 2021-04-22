The pre-tender environmental review for lithium was extended by seven months Lithium

The deadline given to the Directorate-General for Energy and Geology (DGEG) to carry out the environmental assessment of the areas to be tendered for the allocation of lithium prospecting and research rights has been extended by a further seven months. The order, signed by State Secretary for Energy, João Galamba, mandating the DGEG to carry out the necessary procedures, was signed in November – even before the final approval of the state budget, in which this measure was registered at the initiative of the independent deputy Joacine Qatar Moreira and the party bench by Os Verdes.

The initial deadline ended on April 2nd, but with the extension confirmed to the PUBLIC by the Environment Ministry, it is now extended to November.

In response to questions from PUBLIC, a source for the Office led by Matos Fernandes, he stated that this extension will not introduce “delays in the process of granting prospecting and exploration rights for lithium mineral deposits” after this competition “will not occur until after Publication of the new legal system that has not yet taken place can move forward “.

The new legal system was first approved by the Council of Ministers in October and revised again in February. And it has not yet been announced by the President of the Republic.

According to the Ministry, the delay in carrying out the environmental assessment of the areas to be tendered can be explained “both by the delay in the publication of the new legal system” and by the “additional difficulties that this detention period brought with the development of the works”.

The assessment will be carried out in the eight areas for which the government intends to launch a tender process for the allocation of lithium prospecting and research rights – and for which the publication of the Legislative Decree governing Law No. 54/2015 of June 22nd in relation to the disclosure and exploitation of mineral resources.

The areas designated for the lithium competition are Serra d’Arga, Barro / Alvão, Seixo / Vieira, Almendra, Barca Dalva / Canhão, Guarda, Segura and Maçoeira. The areas of Boticas, Montalegre and Argemela are not included in this lot as they are already under concession and are undergoing ongoing environmental assessments.