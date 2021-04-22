The ISV exemption ends for commercial vehicles

From July 1, commercial vans will no longer benefit from the vehicle tax exemption (ISV). The measure was just official with the publication of a law amending the code of this tax and, according to the Negócios newspaper, the decision took the automotive sector by surprise.

According to the Portuguese Automobile Trade Association (ACAP), vehicles that lose the exemption represent 11% of commercial vehicle sales.

So far, light commercial vehicles, open boxes without boxes or closed boxes with no integrated cabin, with a gross weight of 3500 kg and without all-wheel drive, were excluded. These vehicles, ACAP General Secretary Helder Pedro told the newspaper, “are essentially being acquired by companies that will now have more of this tax expense”.

The law to change the ISV code has been considered by the government since the end of last year. It was proposed to Parliament in December, its final version voted on March 25 and published in Diário da República on Tuesday. It includes other tax changes, from changes to the Single Circulation Tax Code or the Investment Tax Code to the creation of an extraordinary term counting measure under the IRC.

When António Costa’s government presented its proposal at the end of last year, it justified the revocation of the ISV tax advantage and another one in the single circulation tax, as they are “unjustified and contradict the environmental principles that underlie the logic of these taxes” and the fact that they are “demonstrably permeable to abuse”.

With regard to business, ACAP’s Secretary General found the measure incomprehensible “at a time of economic crisis when businesses are already facing so many difficulties”.

It not only affects companies that need vans of this type, but also: “A large part of these vehicles are manufactured in Portugal, which means that there may also be companies that are directly affected by this measure.”