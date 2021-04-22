Sports Gun Market 2021 Size Share Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

The latest research report on Sports Gun Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the E-Cigarette Kits market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are DICK’S Sporting Goods; American Outdoor Brands; Beretta; BROWNING INTERNATIONAL S.A.; Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC; Crosman Corporation; Howa Machinery, Ltd.; Miroku Firearms Mfg. Co.; GLOCK, Inc.; O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.; HATSAN; Remington Arms Company, LLC; Savage; Shaoxing Snowpeak Air Gun Factory; SIG SAUER; others

Global Sports Gun Market By Gun Type (Rifle, Handguns, Shotgun, Others), Metal Type (Copper, Tin, Zinc, Others), Application (Competitive Shooting, Recreation, Hunting, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of participation of individuals in global sporting events involving firearms is expected to boost the market growth

Easier handling and carrying features due to their lightweight nature acts as a market driver

Greater availability of infrastructure for individuals to participate in shooting activities is expected to propel the growth of this market

Rising prevalence of shooting tourism globally also drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations and compliances regarding the usage of firearms is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Presence of unfavourable trade practices for firearms is expected to restrict the market growth

High costs associated with the manufacturing and commercialization of these firearms is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

In March 2019, AMMO, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Jagemann Sporting Groups’s casings business operations based in Wisconsin, United States. This acquisition will present an enhanced manufacturing and production combination which is expected to have a better impact on the sales of their products. This acquisition is expected to help establish a solidified leader for ammunition

In January 2019, Federal Ammunition announced the launch of their product range for the year 2019, consisting of a number of new ammunition range while a number of older products have been retained. All of the products have been upgraded as per their packaging and color range promoting better marketing appeal. The products have been designed for hunting, sports/recreational, personal protection and various others uses

