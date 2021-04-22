Six novels that push the boundaries of fiction in Booker International’s finalists books

The selection of the six titles that make up the shortlist of the Booker International 2021 award, which relate to works of fiction translated and published in English in the previous year, was announced this Thursday, and preferred books that deviate from the more conventional construction novel, such as In Memory of Memory by the Russian poet and novelist Maria Stepanova, which lies between the essay and the memoirs, or The War of the Poor by the French Éric Vuillard, a novel with a strong essayistic dimension that focuses on the peasant revolt of the Germans of 1524 and the figure of the Anabaptist theologian Thomas Münzer.

“Among the many books we read there were certainly good old-fashioned novels that just tell the story from beginning to end. But in general, those who excite us the most did something different, ”said historian and novelist Lucy Hughes-Hallett, president of a jury that included Aida Edemarian, a Guardian journalist of Ethiopian and Canadian origin, Anglo – Indian writer Neel Mukherjee, nominated for the Booker Prize in 2014, Cameroon-born historian Olivette Otele and professor of slave history at Bristol University, and English poet and English translator of Hungarian origin George Szirtes.

“Fiction takes many, many different forms and some [destes] Books come closer to historiography; others are very essayistic; Some seem deeply personal, almost like memories, “described Lucy Hughes-Hallett, adding,” We conclude that this is a powerful and important dimension to the way fiction is being written in the moment that people really are Exceed limits “.

The winning book will be announced on June 2nd and the respective author and translator will receive half the cash prize of 50,000 pounds (approx. 57,500 euros).

One of the favorites, despite its barely 80 pages, seems to be Éric Vuillard’s War of the Poor, published by Don Quixote in Portugal under the title The War of the Poor. Like Marguerite Yourcenar in A Obra ao Negro or Maria Gabriela Llansol in The Book of Communities, the French writer was interested in the figure of the Anabaptist theologian Thomas Münzer, who fought alongside the rebels in the Protestant Reformation during the time of the German and Swiss peasant uprising. “It’s a historical essay in a way, but I’ve never read a historiographical work with this kind of dazzling imagination,” said the jury president, quoted by the Guardian.

Vuillard has also translated into Portuguese and also published Don Quijote’s novel Ordem do Dia, which won the Goncourt Prize in 2017.

Even if we stop understanding the world, the Chilean Benjamín Labatut – A terrible Verdor in the Portuguese translation published by Elsinore – crosses fiction with history and science and addresses the physical concept of uniqueness.

The death of an aunt leads the Russian writer Maria Stepanova, author of a dozen volumes of poetry, to search an apartment full of photographs, old postcards, letters, diaries and other memorabilia from which the author wants to traverse a century of history. and show how a common Jewish family managed to survive all persecutions. “The book creates something unique and indelible, it creates a new form in the air,” said the jury. “It is an act to tell the truth like no other.”

In “All Blood is Black at Night”, David Diop, who was born in Pais but is of Senegalese origin, accompanies a Senegalese soldier on the Western Front during the First World War. “A dazzling revelation, an enchanting work of brotherhood and terror,” judged the jurors.

The backdrop for The Employees by Danish poet, fiction and literary critic Olga Ravn is a spaceship. Judging by the jury’s description, it doesn’t seem like a monotonous book: “It’s alternately delicate and cold, funny and deliberately prosaic, capable of creating a sense of existential horror in one minute and everyday comfort in the next or” intimate disgust “.

The sixth candidate work is a book of horror stories – The dangers of smoking in bed – by one of the big names in new Argentine fiction, Mariana Enriquez, journalist and current president of the Fondo Nacional de las Artes, of which Quetzal has already published as Things That we lost in the fire and a novel whose ambition has been compared with Rayuela de Julio Cortázar or One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Marquez: A Nossa Parte da Noite.