Rui Unas will receive Tomás Taveira in Maluco Beleza and the program presentation has not been well received by people

“5-year-old children make nonsense when they scratch the sofa in the living room,” writes the current communications director Helena Ferro de Gouveia on Twitter. It’s about the short introductory text that Rui Unas wrote on Instagram to present the next episode of the Maluco Beleza podcast, which is hosted by the 82-year-old architect Tomás Taveira. In it, the humorist began to present the guest as an “icon”, referring to Tomás Taveira and further saying that “a man cannot be defined only by the mistakes he has made in life”.

Problem: One of the so-called “bugs” is the sex scandal that erupted in 1989, distributing images from videos of sexual content captured by the now-extinct Semana Ilustrada magazine (and examined by the banned Spanish publication Interviú) circulated in Portugal ), which involved the architect in a scheme of harassment, extortion and filming of sexual acts with several women without their consent. The women in question neither filed a formal complaint nor were they identified – although there was a rumor that they were among their forced student partners and even a wife of a then-ministerialist. And when the head of government, Aníbal Cavaco Silva, approached the country about the case (curiosity: the same day the Berlin Wall had fallen, but the prime minister preferred to talk about the “false or defamatory messages addressed to members of the government or even Family members ”), the thesis about the latter only gained strength.

What was nothing more than a case of invasion of privacy at the end of the turbulent 1980s, in which the architect sued the agency that published the pictures for abusing the freedom of the press and for profit, would have a much more serious framework today. Despite the years – more than three decades have passed – the case has not fallen by the wayside, and this Thursday many voices came together to condemn the architect’s presence on the Rui Unas podcast: both personalities are at the forefront of the Twitter trends split between jokes about what happened and a wave of outrage.

“Tomás Taveira and what he has done have been almost normalized as an urban legend and a piece of pop culture in Portugal over the past four decades,” writes Pedro Miguel Coelho, founder of the Espalha Factos website not use the platform on which, as an icon, she has to glorify a man who was a predator and an abuser. “

However, after many negative comments, Rui Unas withdrew the publication in which he appeared smiling next to the architect and apologized in the stories on his Instagram account: “If the message is misinterpreted by many and even contradicts your principles, this is it best to withdraw the case and humbly correct it. “

The wave of outrage against Rui Unas and the text he wrote about Tomás Taveira appear in a week marked by the revelations of actress Sofia Arruda, who on the High Definition Program (SIC) denounced that she was a victim of harassment on television has become a train station. After refusing any advances, he says he heard, “So you will never work here again.” And for years, he explained, he hadn’t worked in this room.

Sofia Arruda’s statements and the perverse way they were received, with many accusing the actress of looking for protagonism, sparked a wave of peer solidarity, starting with actress Sara Barros Leitão, who regretted Sofia’s interview Arruda may not be the trigger As a result, there is a #MeToo movement in Portugal that believes “we have to get there one day”.