Ronaldo’s former home in Gerês is not being demolished as the crime has ended surrounding it

The former luxury house of Cristiano Ronaldo, which he sold in 2019 to the current Porto player, Pepe, is located in Valdosende, parish of the municipality of Terras de Bouro, next to the Caniçada reservoir at the foot of the Serra do Gerês, it is not one of the three that the Braga Public Ministry (MP) wants to demolish as part of a process related to illegal construction in the area. This recently led to the indictment of 13 defendants, including President João Paulo Araújo of the Junta de Valdosende and Serafim Alves, President of the Junta de Rio Caldo.