PRR: Old walls don’t give Rosen opinion

Over the past week, the Prime Minister has unfolded in meetings aimed at releasing the latest version of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR). Although there is not yet a final version of the PRR that is publicly available, and after admitting its willingness to frustrate the document sent to Brussels, the government resigned and basically gave in or appeared on some criticisms to give in to those concerned with this point to insist on promoting archaic and concrete “development solutions”.

In the environmental field, the stirring appears to be mainly cosmetic in nature. In terms of transport, the sector with the highest greenhouse gas emissions, the government has missed a double opportunity to decarbonise and immediately fund investments that are decades overdue. Portugal now has as many network expansion trains as it did 128 years ago. at the time of the monarchy – starting with those for whom there are plans: integration into the trans-European network, betting on high speed. Let’s not forget that Lisbon is now a capital with no rail links to other capitals in Europe. And the connection from Lisbon to Madrid in three hours cannot be guaranteed if the necessary investments in infrastructure are not made. Despite Minister Pedro Nuno Santos’ obvious enthusiasm for the railways, Portugal announced this week in the European Year of Rail Transport that it would have an approved national rail plan within a year at best. Until then, send your contribution.

There has been an increase in funding in the so-called “blue economy”, but it is not clear whether the National Maritime Strategy 2021-2030 will promote deep-sea mining before minimal scientific knowledge of the seabed is available, although Minister Ricardo Serrão Santos has a moratorium between Defended 10 and 20 years for its implementation. It is also not clear how this goal can be reconciled with mitigating climate change or with the goal of 30% of our water bodies being classified as marine protected areas.

Moreover, the executive simply pulls back on one side to please Brussels and on the other. This is the case with 25% of the road funds, which are now deducted from the PRR but are funded from European funds. This is the case with the Crato Dam, which, despite the objections raised by the European Commission (EC), persists after the part precisely related to climate change, the photovoltaic option linked to the project, funded through a solar auction should have been removed.

The PRR, which is in the hands of the government, does not escape opacity. In between, two public consultations were held, one last summer and one in the second half of February. Both with short deadlines and almost lifted “in iron”, neither of them allowed the public disclosure of the posts sent (more than three thousand), nor that the citizens knew who had passed the scrutiny of our leaders and decision-makers. In the absence of reports of public consultations, they only appear to have served as a pretext for false transparency.

It is true that the PRR channels and reinforces investment in sectors as relevant as health or education. However, alongside the important pillars of economic / social resilience and digital innovation, the pillar that requires greater transversality and urgency, that of climate change, it must not be forgotten that since July 2019 both the Assembly of the Republic and the European Parliament have declares that we are living in a climate and environmental emergency that threatens human survival, and the United Nations Secretary-General has urged all states to recognize the same emergency – the plan looks like a “patchwork” of mold projects that United by fragile threads are vain, vague, and poorly quantified promises.

This is particularly true of a new and crucial management tool that is practically absent from the document: the carbon budget and the carbon and non-carbon gas emissions costs associated with each initiative. With the aggravating factor that the quantification should cover structural emissions, ie during the entire life cycle of these greenhouse gases.

It also seems certain that the plan embodies the rejection of the European Union’s structural documents that it should reflect, namely the European Eco-Act and the European Biodiversity Strategy, not to mention the long-awaited European climate law passed by the executive that this semester ensures The Presidency of the EU Council promised to finish it by April 22nd.

On the other hand, the PRR suffers from excessive centralization by the Minister of Planning, which foresees a worsening of territorial inequalities and an overconcentration of financial resources on the coast, especially in metropolitan areas.

It is not about more dams, international road bridges over protected areas, new highways that destroy the Natura network, transfers between hydrographic basins or a lack of strategic vision. Even more so, if everything indicates that the mandatory strategic environmental review will again stand in the way of the PRR

To assert yourself as a “breath of fresh air” for a real transition, here are some examples of measures that this PRR could incorporate: Priority for conservation, environmental and forest restoration measures based on native forest; Regeneration of the soil and reversal of the merciless march of desertification, which already affects more than a third of the territory and threatens national food security; Accelerating the national organic farming strategy, a real bet to revive the forgotten rural world, including promoting Silvo pastoralism, extensive training of farmers and the revitalization of rainy plants, especially in the south of the Tagus, to the detriment of intensive irrigation practices, to be promoted, in Alto Alentejo, despite the environmental disaster caused by Alqueva; Creation of a national nutrition and healthy eating service; massive investment in the railways, namely in the high-speed international link between Lisbon and Madrid, as repeatedly stated in the recommendations of the European Semester; Establish local collaborative centers in the neighborhood to promote community, prevent the social isolation that teleworking leads to, and reduce air pollution.

“Old walls do not give roses,” wrote the poet Florbela Espanca, and outdated recipes do not modernize, promote resilience or contribute to indispensable climate change. It is not about more dams, international road bridges over protected areas, new highways that destroy the Natura network, transfers between hydrographic basins or a lack of strategic vision. Even more so if everything indicates that the PRR’s mandatory strategic environmental review is on the way again. This government may have called itself “Aktion”, but it still seems a long way from being called a climate threat!