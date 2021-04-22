Position Sensor Market 2021 Research Reports, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Analysis by Top Leaders | Forecast 2026 Position Sensor Market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.03 % in the forecast period 2026

A position sensor is a tool used for location detection where displacement, range, location or duration is used for automating, testing or monitoring procedures. It can be either an exact or partial position sensor. It is used in computer game joysticks, hard drives & CD / DVD disks, driving gears, automotive and technology. Position sensors are suitable in a broad range of automotive and manufacturing use including location sensing of the steering wheel, wave rate sensing, and engine codec of transport.

Global position sensor market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.03 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing focus on precise measurement by the companies.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global position sensor market are Honeywell International Inc., SICK AG, TE Connectivity, MTS Systems Corporation, ams AG., Vishay Intertechnology, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Bourns, Inc., Allegro MicroSystems, LLC, Renishaw plc., HEIDENHAIN, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Novotechnik U.S. Inc.,, PIHER SENSORS AND CONTROLS SA., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Broadcom., General Electric, Methode Electronics., ifm electronic gmbh

Segmentation : Global Position Sensor Market

By Types

Linear Type

Linear Encoders

Optical Linear Encoders

Magnetic Linear Encoders

Inductive Linear Encoders

Capacitive Linear Encoders

Linear Variable Differential Transformers

Magnetostrictive Sensors

Linear Potentiometers

Laser Position Sensors

Rotary Position Sensors

Rotary Encoders

Optical Rotary Encoders

Magnetic Rotary Encoders

Mechanical Rotary Encoders

Capacitive Rotary Encoders

Rotary Potentiometers

Rotary Variable Differential Transformers

Resolvers

Other Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Ultrasonic Position Sensors

Photoelectric Sensors

Displacement Sensors

3D Sensors

By Contact Type

Non-Contact Type

Contact Type

By Output

Digital Output

Analog Output

By Application

Machine Tools

Robotics

Motion Systems

Material Handling

Test Equipment

Others

By End-User

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Intermediate Goods

Capital Goods

Automotive

Aerospace

Commercial and General Aviation

Military Aircraft

Space Systems

Packaging

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In June 2019, NewTek launched a new product for radiation resistance by the name of LVDT Position Sensors which can be used for critical position measurement in nuclear power plant, autoclaves, submarines, spacecraft and other application with radiation exposure. This launch had expended the product portfolio of the company and has also increased the revenue of the company

In March 2018 Melexis introduced a magnetic automotive position sensor MLX90371 and MLX90372. The MLX90371 provide PWM output or analog and MLX90372 provides PWM output or SENT. This launch had expanded the product portfolio of the company and has also decreased the complication and cable strap capacity.

Country Level Analysis

The Position Sensor market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Position Sensor market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Position Sensor Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Position Sensor market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Position Sensor market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Position Sensor market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

