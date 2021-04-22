Portugal is the sixth best country in the world where women can work women

They work the same number of hours, in some cases even more, but still earn the lowest wages and are selected for jobs that only receive the national minimum wage. In Portugal, successive studies continue to show that the role of women in the labor market remains unequal in relation to men. So it is globally where the differences persist and the list of the UK’s Smart Survey highlights them.

Better than France, Canada, Greece or Slovakia. Worse than the leader Norway, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand and Sweden. According to the analysis, Portugal is the sixth best country out of 27 countries where women can work. Mexico is the worst.

The gender pay gap, the number of women in the workforce, the length of parental leave, and the cost of a woman opening and registering a business were the parameters analyzed and Europe dominated almost all of the prominent positions. The same is not true of Mexico, which has the worst ranking. Italy, Israel, Austria, Chile and the USA are the ten countries with the worst results.

The fact that it is not valued by the employer and the barriers to career advancement can negatively affect women’s participation and continuity in the companies or organizations in which they work. In Portugal, our country ranks first in the European panorama due to the high participation of women in the labor market (49.13%).

In the area of ​​wage differentials, Portuguese women receive 9.54% less than men, while in Colombia the difference is only 4% (a figure below the leader Norway, which represents 5%). South Korea is the country with the highest rate (32.48%).

Although there are many gender differences in Portugal, there are situations where there is a balance compared to other countries. This is the case with maternity leave. The results of the UK study suggest a 30.1 week vacation for Portuguese workers. A value not too high for Slovak mothers compared to 164, but much higher than the 12 week vacation in Mexico or none in the US.

Text edited by Bárbara Wong