Photonic Integrated Circuit Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players NeoPhotonics, Infinera, Lumentum, Intel, ColorChip, Finisar and more, Future Scope | Forecast 2026

Photonic integrated circuit (PIC) is an integration of several optical components, and is also called integrated optoelectronic devices. They are used to transfer huge data at a very high speed and are widely used in optical fiber communications. They use protons for carrying data as they are more reliable and can carry more data in comparison to electrical ICs. They have a diversified and wide range of end under applications in various industries including aerospace, industrial, telecommunication, optics, and energy amongst a few.

Global photonic integrated circuit market is to register a healthy CAGR of 27.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to reduced energy consumption, increased operational speed and increased applications in various end user industries.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global photonic integrated circuit market are NeoPhotonics Corporation, Infinera Corporation., Lumentum Operations LLC, Intel Corporation, ColorChip, Finisar Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Luxtera, VLC Photonics S.L., TE Connectivity, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Enablence., Broadcom., LioniX International, NOKIA, Aifotec Design & Development by Tatjana Glasauer, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. amongst others.

Segmentation : Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market

By Component

Laser (Optical Laser)

Modulator

Detector

Transceivers

Attenuators

Multiplexer/Demultiplexer (MUX/DEMUX)

Optical Amplifiers

By Raw Material

III-V Material

Lithium Niobate

Indium Phosphide

Silica-on-Silicon

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon

Quantum Dots

Silicon-on-Insulator

Others

Graphene

Silicon Dioxide

Silicon Nitride

By Integration

Hybrid

Monolithic

Module

By Application

Optical Communications

FTTX and Access Networks

Microwave/RF Photonics

Long-Haul &Transport Networks

Optical Datacom

Sensing

Structural Engineering

Chemical Sensors

Transport & Aerospace

Energy & Utilities

Optical Signal Processing

Optical Metrology

Optical Instrumentation

Quantum Optics

Quantum Computing

Biophotonics

Medical Instrumentation

Photonic Lab-On-A-Chip

Analytics & Diagnostics

Optical Biosensors

By End-Users

Telecommunications

Biomedical

Data Centers

Others

Optical Sensors (LiDAR)

Metrology

Others

Geography

North America

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In March 2019, MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. and GlobalFoundries (GF) have entered into a strategic and affirmative partnership in order to ramp the production of MACOM’s laser photonic integrated circuits (LPICs) by efficiently utilizing GF’s expertise in silicon photonics. This strategic alliance would aim to increase the application of LPICs in massive data centers and 5G networks.

In February 2019, Optoscribe has entered into a strategic alliance with Sumitomo Electric Industries. The aim of this alliance is to provide multicore fiber (MCF) components that can have its extensive applications in data centers and telecom industries that would integrate Optoscribe’s PIC that embeds waveguides and has a high precision micromachining. This PIC would deem fit for Sumitomo Electric Industries to increase their MCF’s application across data communication and telecom industries.

Country Level Analysis

The Photonic Integrated Circuit market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Photonic Integrated Circuit market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Photonic Integrated Circuit Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Photonic Integrated Circuit market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Photonic Integrated Circuit market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Photonic Integrated Circuit market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

