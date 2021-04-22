Photonic Integrated Circuit Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players NeoPhotonics, Infinera, Lumentum, Intel, ColorChip, Finisar and more, Future Scope | Forecast 2026
Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Register a Huge CAGR of 27.10% in the forecast period 2026
Photonic integrated circuit (PIC) is an integration of several optical components, and is also called integrated optoelectronic devices. They are used to transfer huge data at a very high speed and are widely used in optical fiber communications. They use protons for carrying data as they are more reliable and can carry more data in comparison to electrical ICs. They have a diversified and wide range of end under applications in various industries including aerospace, industrial, telecommunication, optics, and energy amongst a few.
Global photonic integrated circuit market is to register a healthy CAGR of 27.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to reduced energy consumption, increased operational speed and increased applications in various end user industries.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global photonic integrated circuit market are NeoPhotonics Corporation, Infinera Corporation., Lumentum Operations LLC, Intel Corporation, ColorChip, Finisar Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Luxtera, VLC Photonics S.L., TE Connectivity, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Enablence., Broadcom., LioniX International, NOKIA, Aifotec Design & Development by Tatjana Glasauer, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. amongst others.
Segmentation : Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market
By Component
Laser (Optical Laser)
Modulator
Detector
Transceivers
Attenuators
Multiplexer/Demultiplexer (MUX/DEMUX)
Optical Amplifiers
By Raw Material
III-V Material
Lithium Niobate
Indium Phosphide
Silica-on-Silicon
Gallium Arsenide
Silicon
Quantum Dots
Silicon-on-Insulator
Others
Graphene
Silicon Dioxide
Silicon Nitride
By Integration
Hybrid
Monolithic
Module
By Application
Optical Communications
FTTX and Access Networks
Microwave/RF Photonics
Long-Haul &Transport Networks
Optical Datacom
Sensing
Structural Engineering
Chemical Sensors
Transport & Aerospace
Energy & Utilities
Optical Signal Processing
Optical Metrology
Optical Instrumentation
Quantum Optics
Quantum Computing
Biophotonics
Medical Instrumentation
Photonic Lab-On-A-Chip
Analytics & Diagnostics
Optical Biosensors
By End-Users
Telecommunications
Biomedical
Data Centers
Others
Optical Sensors (LiDAR)
Metrology
Others
Geography
North America
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In March 2019, MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. and GlobalFoundries (GF) have entered into a strategic and affirmative partnership in order to ramp the production of MACOM’s laser photonic integrated circuits (LPICs) by efficiently utilizing GF’s expertise in silicon photonics. This strategic alliance would aim to increase the application of LPICs in massive data centers and 5G networks.
- In February 2019, Optoscribe has entered into a strategic alliance with Sumitomo Electric Industries. The aim of this alliance is to provide multicore fiber (MCF) components that can have its extensive applications in data centers and telecom industries that would integrate Optoscribe’s PIC that embeds waveguides and has a high precision micromachining. This PIC would deem fit for Sumitomo Electric Industries to increase their MCF’s application across data communication and telecom industries.
Country Level Analysis
The Photonic Integrated Circuit market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Photonic Integrated Circuit market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Photonic Integrated Circuit Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Photonic Integrated Circuit market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Photonic Integrated Circuit market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Photonic Integrated Circuit market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
