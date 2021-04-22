Pharmaceutical Water Market : to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2021-2027 | B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International
Pharmaceutical Water Market
Latest added Pharmaceutical Water Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Cytiva (Danaher), Standard Reagents, CovaChem. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
This report studies the Pharmaceutical Water Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Pharmaceutical Water Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Pharmaceutical Water Market by Type (HPLC Grade Water and Water for Injection) by End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academics & Research Laboratories) and Geography – Global Forecast To 2026″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.
To Avail deep insights of Pharmaceutical Water Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.
Unlock new opportunities in Wearable Pharmaceutical Water Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Pharmaceutical Water Market Segments
- Pharmaceutical Water Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size
- Pharmaceutical Water Market Size & Forecast
- Pharmaceutical Water Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Pharmaceutical Water Market Drivers and Restraints
Local Production Helps Maintain Regular Operations during COVID-19 Crisis
Analyzing the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation is helping pharmaceutical companies to be better prepared in the upcoming months. Companies in the pharmaceutical water market are hard at work to keep up with regular orders whilst still supplying in demanding areas such as the Europe, the U.S., Russia, India, etc. Manufacturers are developing contingency plans to address future unprecedented situations. Flexibility is the key to maintain regular operations. Manufacturers in the pharmaceutical water market are increasing their research activities to flag alternatives pertaining to mission-critical suppliers and service providers.
Preparing for the unexpected is impossible; however, manufacturers should have a conceptual idea of steps to handle the situation of supply shortage. This will help businesses to withstand short-term crisis with minimized impact. Since the international trade is quite challenging in these unprecedented times, manufacturers are relying on local production.
Innovations in Pharmaceutical-grade Water Purification Systems Bolster Market Growth
The pharmaceutical water market is predicted to cross a revenue of US$ 71.9 Bn by 2030. This is evident since manufacturers are innovating in pharmaceutical-grade water purification systems. For instance, Puretech designs water purification systems for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and biopharma industries. Service providers are offering installation, commission, and validation of purification systems to pharmaceutical end users. Innovations in these systems are becoming prominent in European countries where regional manufacturers are strengthening their global distribution chains.
Equipment manufacturers are complying with worldwide pharmacopoeia standards. Cutting-edge water purification systems are helping manufacturers in the pharmaceutical water market to gain recognition. Equipment companies are meeting client specifications and requirements to increase the uptake of systems. Pre-treatment activities are fueling the demand for pharmaceutical-grade water purification systems. Region-specific needs are being catered by equipment manufacturers due to different degrees of pre-treatment methods.
Water Reuse Ensures Water Efficiency and Sustainability of Resources in Value Chain
The pharmaceutical industry is heavily dependent on different degrees of water purity. However, limitations in reuse of water are likely to affect growth of manufacturers in the pharmaceutical water market. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their focus in scientific and technical literature sources to innovate in new methods of water reuse. This is important since the pharmaceutical industry is a highly water-dependent economic sector.
As per the European Union (EU), pharmaceutical, agriculture, and chemical industries make a great contribution to the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the EU economy. The high demand for stable water supply has compelled manufacturers in the pharmaceutical water market to adopt water reuse practices. Water reuse is ensuring sustainability of water resources and is improving water efficiency in the value chain.
Nanofiltration and Reverse Osmosis Aid in Removal of Contaminants
The selection of best filtration methods is critical in pharmaceutical applications. As such, ultrafiltration is being used to filter large particles and viruses. However, certain dissolved substances within the medium are unable to be removed by ultrafiltration. Hence, manufacturers in the pharmaceutical water market are increasing their R&D efforts to adopt alternative filtration processes such as nanofiltration and reverse osmosis. Thus, improved production practices are contributing toward the favorable growth of the market, which is estimated to progress at a CAGR of ~10% from 2020 to 2030.
Reverse osmosis is synonymous with the process of refining antibiotics and concentration of hormones within the pharmaceutical industry. Companies in the pharmaceutical water market are using filtration processes for plasma fractionation and red biotechnology.
Analysts’ Viewpoint
Nanofiltration and reverse osmosis methods are being highly publicized for killing viruses during filtration amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Pharmaceutical-grade water purification systems help to generate purified water, which is utilized in specialty enzymes, diagnostics, and white biotechnology applications. Technological innovations in these systems involve automatic thermal sanitization and continuous electrodeionisation. However, companies in the Europe pharmaceutical water market need to abide by stringent regulations of the EU. Hence, companies should adopt reuse practices for maintaining water efficiency and establishing sustainability of water resources in the value chain. This will help to maximize opportunities for safe reuse of different grades of water.
Pharmaceutical Water Market: Overview
- According to MarketDigits latest research report on the global pharmaceutical water market for the historical period (2018–2019) and the forecast period (2020–2030), growth of biopharmaceutical and generic injectable drugs industries is projected to drive the global pharmaceutical water market in the near future
- According to the report, the global pharmaceutical water market was valued at US$ 24.3 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~10% from 2020 to 2030
Pharmaceutical Water Market: Competition Landscape
- This report profiles major players operating in the global pharmaceutical water market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments
- The global pharmaceutical water market is moderately fragmented with the presence of a large number of leading players in the global market and several small players in regional markets. The top players hold major share of the global pharmaceutical water market.
- Prominent players operating in the global pharmaceutical water market include
- Merck KGaA,
- B. Braun Melsungen AG,
- Baxter International, Inc.,
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,
- Cytiva (Danaher),
- Intermountain Life Sciences,
- Standard Reagents, Pvt. Ltd.,
- CovaChem, LLC.,
- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific,
- Fresenius Kabi AG,
- Pfizer, Inc.
- The report on the global pharmaceutical water market discusses individual strategies, followed by company profiles of manufacturers of vaccines. The competition landscape section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and a company market share analysis of key players operating in the global pharmaceutical water market.
