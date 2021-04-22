Pet Wearable Market 2021-2026 | Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Business Trends, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast Pet Wearable Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.30 billion by 2026

Pet wearables are electronic wearable devices that help humans keep a real-time record of their pets, livestock and companion animals with the help of wireless communication systems. These devices help humans in monitoring the health, keep a track of their location, help in unique identification of their pets, as well as help in continuous monitoring of their behaviour and their movement activities.

Global pet wearable market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.30 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in the availability of IoT devices and systems.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pet wearable market are Allflex; Avid Identification Systems, Inc.; Datamars; FitBark Inc.; Garmin Ltd.; SpotOn; Invisible Fence; Whistle; LINK AKC; Loc8tor Ltd.; MOTOROLA HOME; Tractive; Trovan Ltd.; Voyce; Cybortra technology co.,Ltd.; KYON; DOGTRA; PetPace LTD.; PawTrax; Pod Trackers Pty Ltd; DAIRYMASTER; Gibi Technologies Inc.; IceRobotics Ltd; GoPro, Inc. and INUPATHY Inc. among others.

Segmentation : Global Pet Wearable Market

By Product

Smart Collar

Smart Camera

Smart Harness & Vest

Tags

Monitors

Trackers

Translators

By Technology

RFID

GPS

Sensors

Others

By Animal Type

Companion

Livestock

By Application

Identification & Tracking

Behaviour Monitoring & Control

Facilitation, Safety & Security

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

By End-Use

Commercial

Household

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Whistle announced the launch of innovative pet wearables, “Whistle GO” and “Whistle GO Explore”. The products are next-generation products compiled with advanced safety and activity monitoring inclusive of a health monitoring platform. The devices offer real-time tracking of pets, improved levels of batter life, illuminating device and is also available in different colours

In March 2019, Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC announced that they had acquired “Link AKC”. This acquisition will enable greater innovations and improvements to the products currently available with the consumers at a fast-forwarded pace. With this acquisition, the headquarters of Link AKC will be shifted to Jacksonville, Florida, United States

Country Level Analysis

The Pet Wearable market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Pet Wearable market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Pet Wearable Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Pet Wearable market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Pet Wearable market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Pet Wearable market.

