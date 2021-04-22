Pet Wearable Market 2021-2026 | Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Business Trends, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast
Pet Wearable Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.30 billion by 2026
Pet wearables are electronic wearable devices that help humans keep a real-time record of their pets, livestock and companion animals with the help of wireless communication systems. These devices help humans in monitoring the health, keep a track of their location, help in unique identification of their pets, as well as help in continuous monitoring of their behaviour and their movement activities.
Global pet wearable market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.30 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in the availability of IoT devices and systems.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pet wearable market are Allflex; Avid Identification Systems, Inc.; Datamars; FitBark Inc.; Garmin Ltd.; SpotOn; Invisible Fence; Whistle; LINK AKC; Loc8tor Ltd.; MOTOROLA HOME; Tractive; Trovan Ltd.; Voyce; Cybortra technology co.,Ltd.; KYON; DOGTRA; PetPace LTD.; PawTrax; Pod Trackers Pty Ltd; DAIRYMASTER; Gibi Technologies Inc.; IceRobotics Ltd; GoPro, Inc. and INUPATHY Inc. among others.
Segmentation : Global Pet Wearable Market
By Product
Smart Collar
Smart Camera
Smart Harness & Vest
Tags
Monitors
Trackers
Translators
By Technology
RFID
GPS
Sensors
Others
By Animal Type
Companion
Livestock
By Application
Identification & Tracking
Behaviour Monitoring & Control
Facilitation, Safety & Security
Medical Diagnosis & Treatment
By End-Use
Commercial
Household
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
K.
France
Spain
Netherlands
Belgium
Switzerland
Turkey
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, Whistle announced the launch of innovative pet wearables, “Whistle GO” and “Whistle GO Explore”. The products are next-generation products compiled with advanced safety and activity monitoring inclusive of a health monitoring platform. The devices offer real-time tracking of pets, improved levels of batter life, illuminating device and is also available in different colours
- In March 2019, Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC announced that they had acquired “Link AKC”. This acquisition will enable greater innovations and improvements to the products currently available with the consumers at a fast-forwarded pace. With this acquisition, the headquarters of Link AKC will be shifted to Jacksonville, Florida, United States
Country Level Analysis
The Pet Wearable market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Pet Wearable market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Pet Wearable Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Pet Wearable market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Pet Wearable market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Pet Wearable market.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
