Parcel Sortation Systems Market 2021-2026 | Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Business Trends, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast
Parcel Sortation Systems Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2026
The parcel sortation system offers several benefits including increased space utilization, lower per-packet processing-time, error free operations, end-to-end process transparency, predictability in handling the peaks, reduction in dependency on the skilled manpower and increased scalability.. Parcel sortation system is being adopted in various industries including pharmaceutical, automotive, retail, food & beverage among others. Growing E-commerce sector also enhances the demand of this market
Global parcel sortation systems market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the wide range of application of parcel sortation systems in several industrial segments. Technological advancement and automation is positively impacting the growth of the market in developing and developed regions.
With the wide ranging Parcel Sortation Systems market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.
Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-parcel-sortation-systems-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global parcel sortation systems market are, GreyOrange pte ltd., Invata Intralogisitcs, Dematic, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Vanderlande Industries, BEUMER GROUP, Honeywell Intelligrated, Fives, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Siemens, SOLYSTIC SAS, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, Intralox, L.L.C, viastore, Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd., GBI Intralogistics, Inc., OCM Spa, Equinox, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, Pitney Bowes Inc. among others..
Segmentation : Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market
By Offering
Hardware
Processors
Cameras
Sensors
Pressure sensors
Analog flow sensors
Displacement sensors
Proximity sensors
Optical sensors
Diverters
Electrical and mechanical components
Displays
Software
Services
By Type
Linear Parcel Sortation Systems
ARB Sorters
Linear/vertical Belt Sorters
Pop-up/narrow Belt Sorters
Shoe Sorters
Small Parcel Sorters
Paddle Sorters
Pusher Sorters
Loop Parcel Sortation Systems
Cross-belt Sorters (horizontal)
Flat Sorters/Bomb Bay Sorters
Tilt Tray Sorters
By End-User
Logistics
Courier
Freight Forwarding
Postal Services
Storage and Warehousing
E-Commerce
Airports
International Airports
Domestic Airports
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supply
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Suppliers
Drug Manufacturers
Distributors
Food & Beverages
Unprocessed or Minimally Processed Food
Processed Culinary Ingredients
Processed food
Others
Footwear
Apparel
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
K.
Belgium
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, GreyOrange pte ltd. launches twelve thousand parcel-per-hour sortation system named as Flexo robotics system including courier items of up to 15 kgs. It can be installed in fifteen days due to its simple modularity, design and standardisation. It offers flexible automation. They carry the parcels from its place of arrival to its sort destination using AI and machine learning algorithms. This launch will expand the product portfolio of the company in creating new avenues in the parcel sortation systems market
- In May 2018, Vanderlande Industries successfully installed the POSISORTER sortation system for Nova Poshta which is a leading Ukrain express delivery company. This strategy would help the company to offer higher capacity and will enable Nova Poshta for sorting 8,500 parcels per hour
New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-parcel-sortation-systems-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK
Country Level Analysis
The Parcel Sortation Systems market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Parcel Sortation Systems market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Parcel Sortation Systems market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Parcel Sortation Systems market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Parcel Sortation Systems market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Browse Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-parcel-sortation-systems-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
COVID-19 Impact on Parcel Sortation Systems Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/global-parcel-sortation-systems-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK
About Us:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com