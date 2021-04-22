Paper Pulp Disposable Tableware Market 2021 Size Share Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

The latest research report on Paper Pulp Disposable Tableware Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the E-Cigarette Kits market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

The attention on the overwhelming players Biotrem; BOLLANT INDUSTRIES PVT LTD.; DOpla S.p.A.; Ecoware; Georgia-Pacific.; HUHTAMAKI GROUP; Pappco Greenware; Reynolds Consumer Products; Schon Ultrawares Pvt. Ltd.; Shrayati.com; SOLIA; vegware; Yash Papers Limited; Happiness Moon Co., Ltd; ZH MOULDED PULP CO., LTD.; Paardekooper Group; Kap Cones; Natural Tableware; CKF Inc.; among others.

Global paper pulp disposable tableware market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising usage of paper pulp disposable table for commercial purposes and increasing sales through company based website will also enhance the market growth.

Global Paper Pulp Disposable Tableware Market By Product (Plates, Cups, Bowls, Trays, Others), Customer (Household, Commercial, Corporate Offices & Breakrooms), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for sustainable products will accelerate the market growth

Rising environment awareness among population also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Growing demand from conferences, meetings and office parties is another factor boosting this market growth

Rising environmental policies will also positively impact the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the product will hamper the market growth

Corn starch tableware are not suitable dining suitable for dining restaurants; this factor will also restrict the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Hoffmaster Group Inc announced the acquisition of The Paper Straw Co. which will help the company to enhance their paper straw business. With this acquisition, the company is planning to strengthen their position in the European market and will offer durable paper straws

In August 2018, Hoffmaster Group, Inc announced the acquisition Aardvark Straws. This will help the company to meet the rising demand for the paper straws in the market and this will also help the company to strengthen their position in the foodservice market

