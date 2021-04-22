Notes of a medical citizen megaphone

The health situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has existed since the beginning of 2020, was expected and announced by several epidemiologists, virologists and other scientists. Several factors have exacerbated the pandemic and the situation in which we live.

Health policy

Since 2000, the commercialization of health in Europe and Portugal has taken place gradually, resulting in a decline in physical and human resources in the public sector, which is related to the persistent lack of articulation and integration of the different levels of health care (primary, secondary and tertiary).

a) Investing in the NHS

Portugal’s healthcare investments were around 30% below the European average in 2019 (according to the European Commission report). In 2018, per capita public and private health expenditure in Portugal was $ 2,861 PPD (canceling the impact of the price difference between countries; the average across OECD countries is $ 3,994 PPD ( + 39.6%).

In addition, chronic underfunding of the NHS. Since 2011, annual transfers from the state budget to the NHS have been lower than total NHS spending: between 2015 and 2021 there was a deficit of 7,915 million euros. In addition to the debts to several creditors, this underfunding does not allow compliance with the declaration in the OE, namely the successively announced and postponed construction of several hospitals (Seixal, Évora, Lisbon, Sintra) and health centers (Setúbal) as well as the expansion of other hospitals (Setúbal) . This restriction also prevents the necessary renovation of the technological equipment of the various health facilities. See UTAO Technical Department’s report on OE 2021 Health Funds.

b) Human and physical resources

In 2020 the number of doctors per 1000 inhabitants was 5.3; in the NHS it was 2.9 (EU: 3.8) and in nurses 7.2 and in the NHS 4.6 (EU: 8.2).

At this point in time, this also applied to intensive care physicians (deficit of 119 intensive care physicians) and intensive care beds (IM) (ratio of 6.5 beds per 100,000 inhabitants) with an occupancy rate of IM services of more than 100% before the pandemic. Since 2003, the total number of beds in the NHS has been reduced. Between 2008 and 2018, the NHS cut 2,257 beds. The same applies to equipment in the NHS, namely ventilators and other devices that support the airways.

Leadership and communication

Efficient leadership and communication are fundamental in any government process, and especially in crisis situations.

Despite the fact that the current pandemic has several unknown aspects and the stakeholders were not prepared beforehand, leadership and communication on various levels have failed, such as some statements from WHO and DGS (SARS-CoV-2 infection limited to China). , Use of masks, date of the declaration of the pandemic and severity of the situation up to implosion in Italy, etc.); Unlike other countries (New Zealand, Denmark, Norway) explaining the situation to the population, state regulations regarding restriction / childbirth vary.

education

It is necessary to justify the decisions made on the basis of data (e.g. why limited to weekends from 1 p.m. instead of 3 p.m.?). However, this is partly due to the recipients (media, population in general), ie their level of demand and acceptance of the information provided, ie the importance of the question: “Why do we not know what we do not know? ”.

Social differences

Contrary to the published idea that the pandemic affects all social classes equally, it seems to reach more classes with lower incomes. This fact is already evident from the prevalence of chronic diseases in the classes with the worst socioeconomic conditions prior to the epidemics that Merrill Singer called “syndemia” in 1990. In addition, there are working conditions (civil construction) and housing, elderly people living alone, with an indication of prophylactic isolation, access to chronic medication and food, public transport, etc.